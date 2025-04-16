Spring and summer season at Halifax's Victoria Theatre revealed

The spring/summer season at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax has been revealed

The Victoria Theatre has launched its highly anticipated spring/summer brochure, brimming with a dazzling array of entertainment to captivate audiences of all ages.

From musical sensations to laugh-out-loud comedy, and family favourites to musical legends, the new season promises an unforgettable experience for Halifax and beyond.

Prepare to be swept away by the magic of live theatre as the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, welcomes a range of world-class performances.

Highlights from the season include:

Live music

Experience the ultimate celebration of musical theatre with G4’s Phantoms of the Popera on May 12; the ultimate feel-good Irish music show One Night in Dublin on July 24 and the enchanting Kate Rusby with her When They All Looked Up Tour on April 27.

Shows returning by popular demand include The Magic of Motown with for their 20th anniversary tour on April 26; Northern Live Do I Love on May 16 and The Drifters on July 18.

Tributes to your favourite artists

Enjoy an unforgettable musical experience with Killer Queen, Queen tribute royalty on May 24; The Greatest Star, The Barbra Streisand Tribute Show on June 6 and Man in the Mirror, A Tribute to Michael Jackson on May 3.

There’s a fantastic night of toe-tapping country nostalgia from The Legends of American Country on May 10 and Swiftie fans will not want to miss Taylormania the Taylor Swift tribute concert on June 29.

Musical Maestros

Experience the vibrant sound of brass live with the ever-popular Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band on August 31. Halifax Symphony Orchestra, one of the UK’s oldest non-professional orchestras present Curtain Up featuring songs from the musicals on May 18.

Comedy Gold

Get ready to roar with laughter as celebrated comedians like Jason Manford on May 3, Paul Chowdhry on May 21 and Paul Smith on June 4 and 5 take to the stage, guaranteeing an evening of side-splitting entertainment.

The Prat Pack featuring four of the country’s greatest comedy entertainers Bradley Walsh, Brian Conley, Shane Richie and Joe Pasquale are on May 1.

Comedian, historian and writer Paul Coulter will be on stage with his 5 Mistakes That Changed History, following sell-out runs at the Edinburgh and Adelaide Fringe Festivals, on July 4.

Family Favourites

Create cherished memories with the whole family at family shows including The Enchanted Princess Ball on May 28, Bing’s Birthday on May 31 and June 1and Cirque: The Greatest Show Reimagined on July 26.

Something for everyone

Enjoy brilliant evenings with performances from poets Brian Bilston and Henry Normal on May 23, cricketer Lord Ian Botham on June 25 and Emma Kenny with her Killer Couples on May 2.

Tickets from www.victoriatheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01422 351158.