Spring season 2023 at Selby Town Hall
Selby Town Hall has revealed its full list of performances for the first half of 2023 as the venue undertakes its biggest ever spring season of shows.
The lineup includes chart topping indie, folk and rock icons, Ivor Novello and BBC Folk Award winners, Grammy and Juno nominees, darlings of daytime radio playlists and prime time comedy stars, and even a bona fide soap legend. There is also a brand-new, multi-buy ticket offer in place, providing percentage discounts on a sliding scale for purchases of two, three or four shows.
The Town Hall's reputation as a top touring destination for TV name comedians and future arena fillers continues with visits from Mock The Week regular and host of BBC2's Lightning, Zoe Lyons, an intimate warm up show for The Mash Report's Geoff Norcott and returns for a pair of Radio 4's most popular stars, Alfie Moore and Simon Evans. The venue also welcomes two of UK comedy's best kept secrets, Chris Ramsey's regular tour support, Carl Hutchinson, and Live At The Apollo guest Scott Bennett - tipped by many to be the scene's next breakout star. The venue's popular new comedy club, The Comedy Network, also returns for another run of four great value mixed bill nights.
A host of top-drawer singer songwriters will be appearing throughout the spring, including frontman of Scottish indie titans Idlewild, Roddy Woomble, Ivor Novello Award winner and former tour support to Foo Fighters and Rufus Wainwright, Scott Matthews, and New York's Radio 2 playlist regular, Nell Bryden.
The venue remains a popular tour stop for Americana artists from across the Atlantic, with roots music from Nashville's Rachel Baiman, Toronto's Juno Award nominated folk-pop duo Madison Violet and New Jersey's Sarabeth Tucek, a former tour support to Bob Dylan. There's also some righteous American country-folk from Erinsborough's Alan Fletcher, better known as longstanding Neighbours icon Dr Karl Kennedy!
Reformed soft rock legends Sad Café, creators of the Top 3 smash Every Day Hurts, visit in March, while there are also dates for Liza Pulman of hit cabaret trio Fascinating Aïda, accompanied by jazz chart topping pianist and singer Joe Stilgoe, and the world's greatest acoustic fingerstyle guitarist, Grammy nominee Martin Taylor MBE.
"We've got a bumper season of shows lined up with performers from the American deep south through to New York, Dublin, the Scottish islands and even a fictional suburb of Melbourne!" said Selby Town Council Arts Officer Chris Jones. "There are a really broad array of performances to choose from. I'm particularly looking forward to the return of performance poet Luke Wright with his Edinburgh Festival hit The Remains Of Logan Dankworth, as well as highly regarded Irish folk quartet The Jeremiahs, tipped to be the next big traditional act to emerge from Ireland. For a full list of everything coming up at the venue this spring, do visit our web site selbytownhall.co.uk"
Selby Town Hall performances 2023:
NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: THE CRUCIBLE
thursday 26 january
7.00pm
£10.00 in advance
A witch hunt is beginning in Arthur Miller’s captivating parable of power with Erin Doherty (The Crown) and Brendan Cowell (Yerma).
THE COMEDY NETWORK: TEZ ILYAS, LOVELL SMITH & AARON TWITCHEN
sunday 29 january
7.30pm
£10.00 in advance
Star of Live at The Apollo, The Last Leg, Mock the Week, The Now Show and his own Radio 4 series TEZ Talks, regular festival sell out and one of the lead characters in BBC3’s hit sitcom Man Like Mobeen, Tez Ilyas, headlines. Midlands New Act Award winner and tour support to Nathan Caton, Lovell Smith, opens.
MADISON VIOLET
thursday 2 february
8.00pm
£15.00 in advance
Multiple Canadian Folk Award and Juno nominees with luscious harmony led Americana, folk melodies, heart-on-sleeve storytelling and catchy pop hooks.
THE JEREMIAHS
friday 17 february
8.00pm
£14.00 in advance
One of the most exciting Irish folk bands to emerge in recent years. Globetrotting festival favourites tipped to be the next breakout stars of Irish traditional music.
THE COMEDY NETWORK: LINEUP TBC
sunday 19 february
7.30pm
£10.00 in advance
One of the top comedy club nights in the country, The Comedy Network, returns to Selby this spring.
BLOW DOWN
thursday 23 february
7.30pm
£13.00 in advance
A funny and poignant play marking the demolition of the iconic Ferrybridge cooling towers, in the words of those who lived and worked beneath them.
THE MICK RONSON STORY: BEFORE, BESIDE & BEYOND BOWIE
friday 24 february
8.00pm
£14.00 in advance
Stories, archive photos and film clips portraying the life and music of Bowie’s essential sideman, featuring Ched Cheesman from Mick’s pre-Bowie band The Rats.
NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: OTHELLO
thursday 9 march
7.00pm
£10.00 in advance
An extraordinary new production of Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedy, directed by Clint Dyer with a cast that includes Giles Terera (Hamilton), Rosy McEwan (The Alienist) and Paul Hilton (The Inheritance).
ZOE LYONS: BALD AMBITION
friday 10 march
8.00pm
£16.00 in advance
Host of BBC2’s Lightning and star of Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News for You, QI, and Mock The Week explores the funny side of her ‘monumental midlife crisis’.
SAD CAFÉ
saturday 11 march
8.00pm
£23.00 in advance
Reformed soft rock icons responsible for Top 5 smash Every Day Hurts along with My Oh My, Strange Little Girl and the gold selling Top 10 album Facades.
RACHEL BAIMAN
saturday 18 march
8.00pm
£14.00 in advance
Performing here with her trio, Nashville singer songwriter Rachel Baiman is one of the most exciting voices in contemporary Americana.
RODDY WOOMBLE
thursday 23 march
8.00pm
£19.00 in advance
Rare, intimate duo show from frontman of chart topping Scottish indie giants Idlewild and leading voice in the British contemporary indie folk scene.
THE COMEDY NETWORK: LINEUP TBC
sunday 26 march
7.30pm
£10.00 in advance
One of the top comedy club nights in the country, The Comedy Network, returns to Selby this spring.
ALAN FLETCHER + LACHLAN BRYAN & THE WILDES
wednesday 29 march
8.00pm
£16.00 in advance
Top country Americana from Neighbours' Dr Karl Kennedy and heavyweight Australian band Lachlan Bryan & The Wildes.
LUKE WRIGHT: THE REMAINS OF LOGAN DANKWORTH
thursday 30 march
8.00pm
£14.00 in advance
Logan Dankworth, columnist and Twitter warrior, is determined to be in the fray of the biggest political battle for years as the EU referendum looms. A new play by Fringe First and Stage Award winning poet Luke Wright.
ALFIE MOORE: FAIR COP UNLEASHED (sold out)
friday 7 april
8.00pm
£16.00 in advance
Cop turned-comedian and star of Radio 4’s It’s A Fair Cop relives the thrilling ups and downs of the night a mysterious clown came to town...
SCOTT MATTHEWS
friday 14 april
8.00pm
£18.00 in advance
Intimate acoustic show from Ivor Novello Award winning folk-pop singer songwriter, Radio 2 favourite and tour support for Foo Fighters, Robert Plant and Rufus Wainwright.
LIZA PULMAN & JOE STILGOE
saturday 15 april
8.00pm
£20.00 in advance
Fascinating Aïda’s Liza Pulman teams up with jazz chart topping virtuoso musician and singer, Joe Stilgoe, in a vibrant potpourri of classic songs and wit.
NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: GOOD
thursday 20 april
7.00pm
£10.00 in advance
THE COMEDY NETWORK: LINEUP TBC
sunday 23 april
7.30pm
£10.00 in advance
One of the top comedy club nights in the country, The Comedy Network, returns to Selby this spring.
KATHRYN ROBERTS & SEAN LAKEMAN
friday 28 april
8.00pm
£17.50 in advance
Multiple BBC Folk Award winning duo featuring one of the finest singers of her generation and folk music’s most in demand producer and accompanist.
NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: LIFE OF PI
thursday 4 may
7.00pm
£10.00 in advance
Puppetry, magic and storytelling combine in a unique, Olivier Award-winning stage adaptation of the best-selling novel.
CARL HUTCHINSON: WAIT TILL THE END
saturday 13 may
7.30pm
£15.00 in advance
Brand new show from Chris Ramsey’s regular tour support, One Show guest presenter, cult Geordie favourite and ‘UK comedy’s best kept secret’.
SIMON EVANS: THE WORK OF THE DEVIL
friday 19 may
8.00pm
£17.00 in advance
Regular on Radio 4's The News Quiz and The Unbelievable Truth, and presenter of Simon Evans Goes To Market, delivers his excoriating views of a world on fire.
SARABETH TUCEK
saturday 20 may
8.00pm
£14.00 in advance
Long awaited full band tour from Bob Dylan approved New Jersey singer songwriter whose style has been compared to Karen Carpenter, Cat Power and Neil Young.
GEOFF NORCOTT: WORK IN PROGRESS (sold out)
friday 26 may
8.00pm
£13.50 in advance
Star of Have I Got News for You, Would I lie To You?, Mock the Week, Live at The Apollo, The Mash Report and more tries out brand new material.
THE COMEDY NETWORK: LINEUP TBC
sunday 28 may
7.30pm
£10.00 in advance
One of the top comedy club nights in the country, The Comedy Network, returns to Selby this spring.
MARTIN TAYLOR
thursday 1 june
8.00pm
£20.00 in advance
The world’s finest living jazz guitarist. A Grammy nominee who has collaborated with George Harrison, Dionne Warwick, Bill Wyman, Stephane Grappelli and more.
NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: BEST OF ENEMIES
thursday 8 june
7.00pm
£10.00 in advance
David Harewood (Homeland) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) play feuding political rivals in James Graham’s (Sherwood) multiple award-winning new drama.
SCOTT BENNETT: GREAT SCOTT!
sunday 11 june
7.30pm
£15.00 in advance
Star of Live At The Apollo, regular on Radio 4’s News Quiz and Now Show, double Leicester Comedy Festival Best Show nominee and writer for Chris Ramsey and Jason Manford.
NELL BRYDEN
wednesday 28 june
8.00pm
£23.00 in advance
Acclaimed New York singer songwriter and darling of BBC Radio 2, with a record breaking 21 consecutive playlisted singles and a string of presenting roles.