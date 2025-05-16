Star cast announced for hit musical The Bodyguard which stops off at Bradford Alhambra - date and ticket details

Sidonie Smith will play Rachel Marron in a new UK tour of musical The Bodyguard which stops at Bradford Alhambra next year

Leading lady Sidonie Smith will play Rachel Marron in the UK tour of the award-winning smash hit musical The Bodyguard which stops off in Yorkshire next year.

Olivier Award nominee Adam Garcia will star as Frank Farmer, Sasha Monique will play

Nicki Marron and Coronation Street and Hollyoaks star Matt Milburn is Sy Spector when the show comes to Bradford Alhambra.

Sidonie Smith is an international musical theatre artist and no stranger to the role of Rachel Marron, having starred in The Bodyguard in Stuttgart, Germany, to critical acclaim.

Adam Garcia starred as Caractacus Potts in the UK tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

His musical theatre credits include Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever and Bill Calhoun in Kiss Me,

Kate, for which he received Olivier Award nominations for both roles.

Sasha Monique starred in the UK tour of Hairspray as one of the Dynamites and cover

Motormouth Maybelle. Her other theatre credits include the Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales

Theatre in London

Matt Milburn most recently appeared on screen in ITV’s Coronation Street, returning to the role of

Tommy Orpington.

He is best known for his role as Joe Spencer in Channel 4’s Hollyoaks, alongside

its spin-off series Hollyoaks: After Hours.

Based on the film, starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, the plot sees former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard Frank Farmer hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker.

Each expects to be in charge; what they don’t expect is to fall in love.

A romantic thriller, The Bodyguard features Houston’s hits including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.

The Bodyguard had its world premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End and was nominated for four Olivier Awards.

A sell-out 18-month UK and Ireland tour followed, before the show returned to the West End at the Dominion Theatre ahead of two further sell-out tours of the UK and Ireland.

To date, The Bodyguard has played to more than 3.9 million people in 15 countries and 45 US cities.

The Bodyguard is at Bradford Alhambra from Monday June 8 until Saturday June 13 2026.

Performances are daily at 7.30pm plus a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm. Recommended for ages 10 and upwards.

Tickets: on 01274 432000 or visit bradford-theatres.co.uk