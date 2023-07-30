Star Wars: Photos as Darth Vader, wookiees and stormtroopers descend on The Piece Hall in Halifax
The force has been strong in Halifax’s Piece Hall this weekend thanks to some unusual visitors .
By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Jul 2023, 19:00 BST
Darth Vader, stormtroopers, wookiees and more Star Wars characters have been seen marching along the venue’s colonnades yesterday and today (Sunday).
The visit from Sentinel Squad UK’s costumed team was organised by Piece Hall comic book shop Pages N’ Pixels.
As well as getting a good look at the costumes, visitors could pose with their favourite Star Wars characters.
Donations made to Sentinel Squad over the weekend will go to its chosen charity, which is currently Candlelighters.
