News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
George Beaumont, six, with dad Oliver Beaumont.George Beaumont, six, with dad Oliver Beaumont.
George Beaumont, six, with dad Oliver Beaumont.

Star Wars: Photos as Darth Vader, wookiees and stormtroopers descend on The Piece Hall in Halifax

The force has been strong in Halifax’s Piece Hall this weekend thanks to some unusual visitors .
By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Jul 2023, 19:00 BST

Darth Vader, stormtroopers, wookiees and more Star Wars characters have been seen marching along the venue’s colonnades yesterday and today (Sunday).

The visit from Sentinel Squad UK’s costumed team was organised by Piece Hall comic book shop Pages N’ Pixels.

As well as getting a good look at the costumes, visitors could pose with their favourite Star Wars characters.

Donations made to Sentinel Squad over the weekend will go to its chosen charity, which is currently Candlelighters.

Wookies in The Piece Hall

1. Star Wars: Photos as Darth Vader, wookiees and stormtroopers descend on The Piece Hall in Halifax

Wookies in The Piece Hall Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Reuben Cooper, three, gives thumbs-up to a jawa.

2. Star Wars: Photos as Darth Vader, wookiees and stormtroopers descend on The Piece Hall in Halifax

Reuben Cooper, three, gives thumbs-up to a jawa. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Sentinal Squad Star Wars characters visit The Piece Hall, Halifax.

3. Star Wars: Photos as Darth Vader, wookiees and stormtroopers descend on The Piece Hall in Halifax

Sentinal Squad Star Wars characters visit The Piece Hall, Halifax. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Alistair Mackenzie, six, and Hannah Mackenzie, seven, with the troopers.

4. Star Wars: Photos as Darth Vader, wookiees and stormtroopers descend on The Piece Hall in Halifax

Alistair Mackenzie, six, and Hannah Mackenzie, seven, with the troopers. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Halifax