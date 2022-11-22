Strictly superstars Nadiya and Kai announce Halifax date for Once Upon A Time

Kai said: “To headline a show in the UK like ‘Once Upon A Time’ is a dream come true"

Starring together on their own headline tour for the first time, ballroom superstars Nadiya and Kai’s new dance production is a fairytale like no other, with the couple having created a stunning show that showcases their incredible journeys and shines a spotlight on their love affair with dance.

The show will also celebrate Nadiya and Kai’s wonderful relationship on and off the dance floor.

The couple will share with audiences their inspirations and aspirations, whilst also telling the story of their remarkable journey from childhood dancers to ballroom and Latin champions - and, of course, becoming TV stars.

From the producers of smash hit dance shows Here Come The Boys, Rip It Up The 60s and Remembering The Oscars, Once Upon a Time will be a lavish production with beautiful choreography, stunning costumes and a supremely talented cast of dancers and musicians.

Ukrainian-Slovenian dance star Nadiya Bychkova is a two-time World Champion and European Champion in Ballroom and Latin ‘10’ Dance, who made her Strictly Come Dancing debut in 2017.

Since then, her Strictly partners have included David James, Lee Ryan, Davood Ghadami, Dan Walker and Matt Goss.

Looking ahead to the tour, Nadiya said: “Kai and I are extremely excited to perform our brand-new show Once Upon A Time to audiences all over the UK.

We have both toured with some great shows in the past so now to headline our own tour together will be something special.

"We’re really looking forward to sharing this experience with our fans and giving them an insight into our love of ballroom.”

Kai, a Junior World Latin American champion, spent four years as a professional dancer on Dancing With The Stars in Ireland before becoming a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

During his first series, Kai was partnered with television presenter AJ Odudu, making it all the way to the coveted final, before an injury forced AJ to withdraw.

Kai said: “To headline a show in the UK like ‘Once Upon A Time’ is a dream come true, and to do it alongside Nadiya will make it even more amazing.

"We believe we have assembled one of the best casts around to support us on tour so we cannot wait to get out there next Spring and entertain audiences across the country.”

It’s an on-stage romance that you will not want to miss.

Tickets for this show are available on line at www.victoriatheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01422351158.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals is also heading to Yorkshire. The show features Dianne Buswell; Vito Coppola; Carlos Gu; Karen Hauer; Neil Jones; Nikita Kuzmin; Gorka Marquez; Luba Mushtuk; Jowita Przystal; and Nancy Xu.

