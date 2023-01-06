Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice is heading to the Victoria Theatre in Halifax

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Champion and dance heart-throb Giovanni Pernice is bringing his new dance tour ‘Made in Italy’ to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax,

Made In Italy follows on from the Italian’s hugely successful sold-out 2022 tour that had audiences raving – ‘TThe best show I’ve ever seen’; ‘Giovanni’s best show to date’; ‘Most magical and captivating show ever’.

Pernice, having been a professional dancer on the hit BBC show since 2015, has become one of the best-loved and most successful dancers on the programme.

He secured a place in the final three times before finally lifting the glitter ball in 2021 with celebrity partner Rose Ayling-Ellis, the show’s first-ever deaf contestant.

In his own words, Giovanni described himself as “always the bridesmaid … never the bride” but went on to make history in 2021.

Rose being the first deaf contestant on the show and go on to win; plus their iconic show dance where they danced in complete silence – an historic moment for which they went on to win a BAFTA.

And, if that wasn’t enough, Giovanni also received the earliest ever perfect score in the show’s history, as well as overtaking former professional dancer Pasha Kovalev to receive the most ever 10s.

Giovanni will be joined on stage by an outstanding ensemble of some of the best dancers and singers from the ballroom and theatre world, this show promises to be a fantastic night out!

This Italian-themed show features an incredible soundtrack, stunning choreography and beautiful costumes.

If you fancy Giovanni’s show then you may like Nadiya and Kai: Once Upon A Time which is on at the theatre on Wednesday April 5.

Once Upon a Time is a new dance show starring Strictly superstars Nadiya and Kai, for the first time on stage together.

The two stars have created a stunning show that highlights their different backgrounds, showcasing their incredible ballroom journeys whilst shining a spotlight on their love affair with dance.

It also celebrates their wonderful relationship on and off the dance floor, whilst following their journey from childhood dancers to ballroom and Latin champions, becoming TV stars and more.

They will share their inspirations and aspirations, for their first ever UK tour.

It promises to be a lavish production with beautiful choreography, stunning costumes and a talented cast of dancers and musicians

There are a limited number of VIP tickets available which include show ticket, plus a pre-show meet and greet with Giovanni, a signed print, VIP lanyard and photo opportunities.

The VIP meet and greet is pre-show, 90 minutes before the performance is due to start. All VIP ticket holders must arrive at least 10 minutes before the meet and greet start time, as latecomers may not be permitted.

