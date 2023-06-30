Summer Jazz at The Old Courthouse: Enjoy an afternoon of live music with Calderdale Big Band
Enjoy an afternoon of summer jazz with Calderdale Big Band at The Old Courthouse in Halifax.
By Staff Reporter
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 14:14 BST
The Ripponden-based ensemble will perform a selection of big band and swing era classics in the surroundings of the Grade II listed building on Saturday, July 15, at 3pm.
The band, which has been playing around Calderdale for more than 20 years, returns to The Old Courthouse with a programme full of standards as well as some new numbers added to its repertoire in recent months.
To book tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/summer-jazz-at-the-old-courthouse-tickets-646289397987