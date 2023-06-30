News you can trust since 1853
Summer Jazz at The Old Courthouse: Enjoy an afternoon of live music with Calderdale Big Band

Enjoy an afternoon of summer jazz with Calderdale Big Band at The Old Courthouse in Halifax.
By Staff Reporter
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 14:14 BST

The Ripponden-based ensemble will perform a selection of big band and swing era classics in the surroundings of the Grade II listed building on Saturday, July 15, at 3pm.

The band, which has been playing around Calderdale for more than 20 years, returns to The Old Courthouse with a programme full of standards as well as some new numbers added to its repertoire in recent months.

To book tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/summer-jazz-at-the-old-courthouse-tickets-646289397987

Calderdale Big BandCalderdale Big Band
    Calderdale Big Band performing at an afternoon tea dance at Arden Road Social Club last year to help tackle social isolation among older generationsCalderdale Big Band performing at an afternoon tea dance at Arden Road Social Club last year to help tackle social isolation among older generations
