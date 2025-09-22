Plenty of guesswork is underway about who might be next to take to the stage at The Piece Hall.

The venue’s summer gigs have brought some of the biggest names in music to Halifax over the last few years, from Tom Jones, Madness, Crowded House and Blondie to Biffy Clyro, boygenius, Pete Tong and Noel Gallagher.

This year was no different, with a catalogue of stars performing including Gary Barlow, Deftones, Smashing Pumpkins, The Script and James.

But who might be in 2026’s line-up?

At the end of last month, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance-Thompson, said: “I’m not sure how we’re going to top it next year but trust me, we’re going to give it a good go, and I can’t wait to start sharing the news of more phenomenal artists heading to what’s fast becoming the musical epicentre of the North.”

Two headliners have since been announced – David Gray and The K’s.

Among the artists known to be touring next year are Take That, who have announced plans to take their Circus Live tour back on the road next summer.

Legendary singer and songwriter Barry Manilow has also announced a series of UK tour dates, also in the summer of 2026.

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi has announced he will perform a string of shows in June, July and August next year, while Damon Albarn’s Gorillaz are also touring next year.

Rockers System of a Down are playing four shows in London in July and pop band Blue have announced they will be touring in 2026.

And Rick Astley – who delighted The Piece Hall crowd when he performed in 2024 – could potentially return for another show as he has several gigs planned next year.

All the 2026 acts will be announced on the Courier’s website as soon as they are officially revealed.