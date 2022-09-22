Thai community in Todmorden to be celebrated by festival this weekend
The Thai community in Todmorden will be celebrated at an event in the town on Sunday.
The event will include a Thai market, Thai food, Thai dancing and the blessings of Thai monks from a temple in Leeds.
Entry to the day, which runs from 12pm to 6pm, will be free and open to all.
Owner of the Golden Lion pub in Todmorden, Matthanee Nilavongse, better known to regulars as Gig, said: "We are happy to partner with Tod Learning Centre and showcase their venue as a successful space for cultural events and celebrations.
"We're also working with Incredible Edible as we seek to further their work in creating connected communities to reach and include as wide a range of the communities of Todmorden as possible.
"With this new event we seek to build on this foundation and celebrate the Thai community and general diversity in Todmorden and create a cultural bridge between communities which can sometimes be disparate.
"Through experiencing Thai cultural activities we hope to educate about Thai people, allowing people to think about Thailand in a different way and leave behind any misconceptions about Thailand and Thai people.
"We hope to create a lasting impression that challenges and changes racist and outmoded attitudes and invites people to think globally and consider their place in and impact in the world and all people."