The Animals to play at new music festival to mark Calder Valley village's flood bounce-back

The group behind 'House of the Rising Sun' and 'We Gotta Get Out of This Place' will join a host of performers at Rise Up on Saturday, June 18.

Funded by a grant from Community Foundation for Calderdale, the festival is aimed at marking the village making it through the 2015 floods and the pandemic.

Former rock and roll agent Bernard Brittain, who owns The Old Post Office Music Emporium on Burnley Road, is helping organise the event.

Teddy Thompson is among the acts playing at Mytholmroyd's Rise Up

With his impressive contacts, he has helped secured The Animals to headline as well as New York-based Americana singer ad songwriter TeddyThompson, son of folk rock musicians Richard and Linda Thompson.

They will play on Gala Field, next to the Co-op on Burnley Road, along with a host of other performers throughout the day.

There will also be acts at other venues across Mytholmroyd - Barbary's Bar, St Michael's Church Hall, The Shoulder of Mutton, Mytholmroyd Working Men's Club and The Dusty Miller.