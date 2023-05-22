News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78

The Bluetones: 90s indie superstars will play at Halifax bar and venue when it doubles in size

The Grayston Unity has started announcing gigs for when it moves across Halifax town centre later this year – and they include a 90s indie favourite.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 12:26 BST

Members of The Bluetones will play a special acoustic show at the popular bar and music venue after it has moved to its new premises on Horton Street.

Lead singer Mark Morriss will be accompanied by guitarist and songwriter Adam Devlin for the gig on December 1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Grayston Unity is leaving its current base at Wesley Court at the end of August and doubling in size when it opens in Horton Street.

The Bluetones.The Bluetones.
The Bluetones.
Most Popular

    The bar has also announced it will present a show from folk legend Lisa O’Neill at Halifax Minster.

    The special candlelit performance will take place on October 26.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tickets are £23 from https://www.seetickets.com/ or £22 for The Grayston Unity members from the bar.

    For more details about other forthcoming events at The Grayston Unity visit its website .

    Read More
    Read more: Popular Halifax town centre bar and music venue will move to new prem...
    Related topics:HalifaxTickets