Members of The Bluetones will play a special acoustic show at the popular bar and music venue after it has moved to its new premises on Horton Street.

Lead singer Mark Morriss will be accompanied by guitarist and songwriter Adam Devlin for the gig on December 1.

The Grayston Unity is leaving its current base at Wesley Court at the end of August and doubling in size when it opens in Horton Street.

The Bluetones.

The bar has also announced it will present a show from folk legend Lisa O’Neill at Halifax Minster.

The special candlelit performance will take place on October 26.

Tickets are £23 from https://www.seetickets.com/ or £22 for The Grayston Unity members from the bar.