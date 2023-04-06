News you can trust since 1853
The Hazy Janes: Band release new song dedicated to popular Halifax town centre bar and venue - watch video here

A Halifax band have released a new song – and it is a homage to one of the town’s bars.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 09:33 BST
The Hazy JanesThe Hazy Janes
The Hazy Janes

The Hazy Janes have written ‘The Grayston Boogie’ in tribute to The Grayston Unity at Wesley Court.

They have described the popular bar and music venue as “one of our favourite venues in the land”.

The duo even filmed the video for the new song in the bar.

    Michael Ainsworth, who runs The Grayston Unity, has thanked the band for their “brilliant homage”.

    The Hazy Jane are a blues-rock duo consisting of Ellis Best (vocals and guitar) and Bron Bury (drums).

    They met in 2016 while playing with separate bands and bonded over a love of all things Jack White.

    They formed The Hazy Janes in late-2020, and released their first single in February 2021.

    They are playing a series of live dates in May including the Night and Day Cafe in Manchester on May 28.

    For full details and how to buy tickets visit https://linktr.ee/thehazyjanes

    As reported by the Courier, The Grayston Unity is leaving its current base later this year and opening up in new premises across the town centre.

    Previously crowned smallest music venue in the UK, it will be doubling in size at a new building on Horton Street.

    The bar and venue will move into what used to be children's dancewear shop Zest, and extending into floors above and below the neighbouring space.

    The Grayston Unity will continue to be open at its current site until the end of August, with the new premises opening in time for grassroots music festival Town in October.

