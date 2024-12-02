The Human League on tour: Rock royalty and 80s pop icons both announce shows at Halifax's Piece Hall

By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 10:00 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 10:39 BST

The frontman of The Who is coming to Halifax as part of a new live tour.

Roger Daltrey will perform at The Piece Hall on Wednesday, July 30.

And The Human League have announced they will also be taking part in next summer’s Live at The Piece Hall shows.

The British synth-pop pioneers will perform on Friday, July 11 and will be joined on the night by Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey and Blancmange.

Two more huge acts have been announced for Live at The Piece Hall 2025Two more huge acts have been announced for Live at The Piece Hall 2025
Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “Another two incredible shows are heading our way.

“The influence of 80s icons and Yorkshire legends The Human League can’t be overstated - pop music simply wouldn’t sound the way it does today without them. And with Blancmange and Tom Bailey – that is one mega line up!

“The Who’s sound is also truly era defining and hearing tracks from their extensive back catalogue along with Roger’s solo work too is going to be something very special indeed.

"Our stunning courtyard really is the perfect place to welcome both pop and rock royalty.”

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey is coming to The Piece HallThe Who frontman Roger Daltrey is coming to The Piece Hall
Roger Daltrey will deliver a show packed with classic hits from both his time as frontman of The Who and from his acclaimed solo career.

The gig will also feature his now-famous Q&A sessions, in which he opens up to the fans who have been with him throughout the decades.

The Piece Hall’s iconic courtyard will be all-seated for the show, with standing tickets at the back of the venue and on the balcony.

The Human League will perform in Halifax next summerThe Human League will perform in Halifax next summer
Meantime, The Human League – led by Philip Oakey, Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley – have shaped the sound of electronic pop for more than four decades and continue to reach a new generation through the innovative sounds and songs they created in the 1980s.

Their anthems include Don't You Want Me, (Keep Feelinghttp://thepiecehall.co.uk) Fascination, Love Action (I Believe in Love) and Mirror Man.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10am on Friday, December 6 from thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk .

The shows are presented by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust.

For more information on the 2025 series visit thepiecehall.co.uk.

