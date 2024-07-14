The Piece Hall: ​Investing in music and young people

Another amazing opportunity created by the Live at The Piece Hall series are exclusive work experience days in partnership with Calderdale Music.

​Seventeen shows in and we’re exactly halfway through our 2024 gig season. And what a summer we’re having.

While the sun hasn’t always shone, the stars have been out in force in Halifax over the last six weeks.

We’ve been slaves to Grace Jones’ rhythm as the stunning septuagenarian sang flawlessly while hoola-hooping for over ten minutes; Bryan Adams took us to “Heaven” via the “Summer of 69”, in a gig many fans called his best yet; luckily the Underworld crew weren’t “Born Slippy” as they raved in the courtyard like they were back in the 90s to one of the most iconic dance tracks of a generation.

As well as immersing ourselves in the moment this year, we’ve very much got an eye on the future. The summer shows help support The Piece Hall, keeping this iconic heritage site free to enter, and bring benefits to the wider business community but I’m passionate about the potential for these gigs to create a real lasting legacy for the young people of Calderdale with some amazing opportunities for work experience, firing up ambition.

So while you sing and dance at one of our summer shows – know that as well as supporting the future of this wonderful building you are also helping to invest in the future of music, live events and our young people.

Earlier this year we started working with a number of partners to nurture the next generation of creatives and events professionals in the borough. We launched The Piece Hall Academy, an umbrella project which will see training opportunities to support future talent.

This has already seen two masterclasses for local young people run by Grammy nominated, multi-instrumentalist Erik “Blu2th” Griggs in conjunction with Calderdale College and Calderdale Music. The producer, who has worked alongside stars like and Aretha Franklin, and Eminem as part of Dr Dre's Aftermath production team was so taken with Halifax and delivering the course he has vowed to return.

We also launched a Live Events Skills bootcamp in partnership with The Academy of Live Technology at Production Park. This five-week course is designed to help people from Calderdale train for a career in one of the fastest growing industries in the UK with each successful applicant getting a guaranteed job interview with a leading industry organisation. The Piece Hall will be providing open access to jobs at our events, both with our in-house production team and promoters Cuffe & Taylor.

Recruitment for the next fully funded Live Event Production and Management course is now underway with details on the Academy of Live Technology website.

Another amazing opportunity created by the Live at The Piece Hall series are exclusive work experience days in partnership with Calderdale Music and Roland UK.

The first one took place last month during the Nile Rodgers & CHIC show when a group were generously granted behind the scenes access to the preparation for the show.

The secondary school students gained valuable insight into the world of events, including a tour of the venue, an onstage briefing with CHIC’s crew, audio experience and then seeing the show from the stage side.

The day was so successful, more students will now get this opportunity with applications open for the Bill Bailey show and the Jungle gig.