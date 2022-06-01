The Ramona Flowers and Alex Paterson added to The Piece Hall's star-studded summer line-up

The iconic Halifax venue is set to host its biggest and best ever summer of live music with 12 unforgettable nights - starting with Jessie Ware on Sunday June 19.

And organisers Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust have announced two new additions to this summer's star-studded line-up.

British electronic music legend Dr Alex Patterson (The Orb) will deliver a special DJ set ahead of Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra's sell-out Ibiza Classics show on Sunday June 26.

And celebrated Bristol-based quartet The Ramona Flowers - fresh from the release of their summer anthem California - will open the show for BRIT Award nominee and man of the moment Tom Grennan on Friday July 1.

The Ramona Flowers - Steve Bird (vocals), Sam Dyson (guitar), Dave Betts (keyboards/ guitar) and Ed Gallimore (drums) - are no strangers to landing major support slots having opened for the likes of Bastille, Stereophonics and U2.

New single California follows their grove-laden release Up All Night which topped one million streams and featured music legend Nile Rodgers who himself is playing two nights at The Piece Hall on June 24 and 25.

Dr Alex Paterson is an electronic music pioneer and someone who is no stranger to The Piece Hall. The Orb developed a cult following in the 1990s with such standout ambient classics Little Fluffy Clouds, Blue Room, Assassin and UK Top 5 hit Toxygene.

Alex has previously DJ'd in Loafers record shop and café, situated in The Piece Hall, where he went down a storm - making him the perfect choice to get the crowd ready for Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra' stunning Ibiza Classics show.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Duran Duran, Paul Weller, Tom Jones, Paloma Faith, First Aid Kit and Primal Scream are among this summer's other headliners who will be performing in The Piece Hall's iconic open air courtyard.

CMAT, Stone Foundation, LoneLady and Calderdale's very own EEVAH and Working Men's Club have already been announced as special guests, with more still to be revealed.