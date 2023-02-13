The Searchers to play all their hits at Yorkshire gigs

The Searchers play Halifax in May and Leeds in June

The band has chalked up more than 50 million record sales, 13 UK chart hits – including three number ones – and a sound that inspired some of the greatest artists of all time including The Byrds, Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen.

This is a chance to experience a truly legendary band, possibly for the last time.

Original members John McNally, guitar, vocals, and Frank Allen, bass, vocals, are joined by Spencer James, guitar, vocals – Spencer has been part of the line-up for 37 years – and the newly recruited, highly rated Richie Burns, drums.

The Searchers will be at the Victoria Theatre Halifax with their Thank You Tour on Saturday May 20.

Frank said “It’s been four years since our last tour. We all needed a break but now we are ready to come back and do what we do and love best.

"Mind you, I do sometimes shudder at what we’ve taken on – 43 dates in three months – that’s quite a schedule for a band of a certain age. But I’m really up for it as are the rest of the guys.”

John said “I set this band up in 1957 and so far things have worked to plan.

"I thought we would probably do a 43-date UK tour 66 years later. I’m joking of course.

"Who would have imagined that we are still able to do this – touring the best towns and cities in the UK and still playing to thousands of fantastic fans. I can’t wait.”

The band has chosen to call this the Thank You Tour as a mark of respect and appreciation for the legions of fans who have supported them over the years.

Fans will be treated to a full set of The Searchers’ best-loved songs, including When You Walk In The Room, Goodbye My Love, Sugar and Spice, What Have They Done To The Rain as well as their three UK No.1 hits Sweets for my Sweet (1963), Needles and Pins (1964) and Don’t Throw Your Love Away (1964).

Also included will be material from the 70s and 80s, when the Searchers were signed to Sire Records, becoming label-mates with some of the hippest acts around including Talking Heads, The Cure, Madonna and The Ramones – who covered Needles and Pins.

This was one of the band’s favourite creative periods and saw them recording at Rockfield Studios in Wales- famous for Queen’s recording of Bohemian Rhapsody. Keep an ear out for gems including Hearts in Her Eyes, Love’s Melody, Infatuation and It’s Too Late.

The Searchers are one of the longest-running bands in pop history. They have been in constant demand for 66 years. Not even The Rolling Stones can match that: they’ve only been going for 61 years.

Tickets for their gig at the Victoria Theatre are available on 01422 351158 and at: https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on

The Searchers are also at Leeds City Varities on Thursday June 15.