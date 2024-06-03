The Sherlocks revealed as support for Shed Seven's Halifax gig

The Sherlocks support Shed Seven at their gig at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax

The Sherlocks celebrate the 10th anniversary of their first release by announcing they are the special guests for Shed Seven’s upcoming tour which includes a date in Halifax.

The Sherlocks have also shared their new single Death of Me ahead of the tour.The song is a twist on The Sherlocks’ sound, their flair for anthemic larger-than-life hooks, feelgood vibes and energetic escapism now leaning into synth-rock territory without losing any of their dynamic spark.

Lyrically it’s perfectly circular for this moment in time – their first demo release 10 years ago celebrated the rush of being able to Live For The Moment and that idea is explored again here, albeit from the perspective of adult life rather than the naivety of youth. Vocalist/guitarist Kiaran Crook said: “This feels like the freshest thing we’ve done in a while in the sense that we know we can write and record rock ‘n’ roll tunes no problem and don’t get me wrong we love doing that.

“But this song came about and immediately felt different, almost like it wasn’t crying out for guitars quite as much.

"We gave the song a minimalistic approach in many ways and I think it ended up sounding like nothing we’ve done before because of that.”

Drummer Brandon Crook said: “This song is a pure sing-a-long anthem, made for the big outdoor gigs and festivals. We feel like we've taken another huge leap forward sonically. The whole tune feels youthful and uplifting. Can't wait to play this one live for everyone.”

A postcard recap of The Sherlocks’ journey to this moment: brothers Kiaran and Brandon Crook formed the band in Bolton upon Dearne in South Yorkshire and their early buzz saw them become the first unsigned band to sell-out Sheffield’s Leadmill since Arctic Monkeys.

Their rise was cemented with shows with Liam Gallagher, Kaiser Chiefs and The Libertines while their debut album Live For The Moment debuted at number six.

The band’s line-up evolved after their second set Under The Sky with the addition of Alex Procter, guitar, and Trent Jackson, bass. Their resurgence was fired up three years ago when they returned to the top 10 with World I Understand before last year’s People Like You an Me was confirmed as their most acclaimed and highest charting album to date with a number four chart position.

Before the tour, The Sherlocks are set to celebrate all they have achieved and everything to come by fulfilling their dream to headline Don Valley Bowl. Featuring a strong support line-up – Red Rum Club, The Clause, Apollo Junction and The Lilacs.

The Sherlocks touring schedule for 2024 includes select festival dates and three outdoor shows in Germany as guests toKeane before they spend much of November and December touring as special guests on Shed Seven’s 30th anniversary tour.

Shed Seven supported by The Sherlocks play the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Monday November 18. Shed Seven are touring on the back of the release of their acclaimed number one album A Matter of Time.