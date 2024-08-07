The Show Must Go On: Craggfest Music Festival 10th Anniversary Friday 9 to Sunday 11 August

The 10th anniversary of the family friendly, three-day Craggfest music festival kicks off at 3pm this Friday August 9. As ever, Craggfest will be held in the field behind Cragg Vale jewel, the Robin Hood Inn, with the stage sheltered from sun or rain by a large marquee this year.

Performers at Craggfest are largely established regional music acts. Expect covers and originals for all tastes, encompassing styles such as pop, rock, indie, punk, folk, funk and so much more.

Craggfest has its origins in the 2014 Tour de France pelaton climbing through Cragg Vale and a resulting dilemma created by an excessive order of lager. Originally a one-day event, Craggfest just keeps growing. It extended to two days in 2019, then three following COVID.

Following the sad passing in May this year of the legendary Elva Wood, who ran the Robin Hood Inn, her daughter Joanne has vowed to revisit previous Craggfest fun events in her memory; such as the Ice Bucket Challenge and Bran Tub. Joanne has also talked of reviving a Welly Wanging competition that historically used to take place on the Craggfest site. The only way to find out more is to head over to Cragg Vale this weekend.

Jacky's Fantastic storm Craggfest 2023

Homemade burgers, bratwurst style hot dogs, curries, chilli, pulled pork or lamb baguettes, lamb koftas, halloumi kebabs, veggie burgers and much more are provided on site. In addition to a fully stocked bar, this year Joanne is also providing a cocktail bar and a gin bar.

The admission fee on entry - £8 for one day, £14 for two and £18 for three - supports Cancer Research UK, Music 4 MS and a charity close to the late Elva’s heart, Calder Valley Search and Rescue, which Craggfest has supported from the outset. Under 12s get in for free. What are you waiting for!