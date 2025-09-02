Get to know the real-life MMA athlete who is generating Oscar buzz for Dwayne Johnson after the Venice Film Festival premiere

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was considered one of the brightest stars in the heyday of MMA, competing in the UFC and PRIDE Fighting Championships.

However, a series of events led to a downturn in his fortunes, leaving him a shadow of his former self.

Get to learn more about Mark Kerr, the topic and real-life personality Dwayne Johnson is getting Oscar buzz for with ‘The Smashing Machine.’

It had its world premiere as part of this year’s Venice Film Festival overnight, earning a standing ovation and already generating Oscar buzz for its lead actor, Dwayne Johnson. But as they say, the truth sometimes is far stranger than fiction.

‘The Smashing Machine,’ taking its name from Mark Kerr’s nickname while an MMA fighter is set to chronicle the rise and fall of one of the earlier superstars in the sport. Kerr was a mainstay during the early days of the UFC, while he also made appearances in big MMA companies outside of the United States, including the much heralded Pride FC in Japan during the ‘00s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as the biopic is set to detail, Kerr’s life took a downturn despite his amateur wrestling and MMA accolades, as drugs and a downturn of form left the once great fighter in a shell of his former self. The film, written by Safdie, draws some of its influence from the documentary ‘The Smashing Machine: The Life of Mark Kerr,’ which was released in 2003.

The project marks Safdie's first directorial venture since he co-wrote and co-directed ‘Uncut Gems’ with his brother Josh. Following the success of the movie, Benny Safdie has taken on several acting roles, including in ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Licorice Pizza,’ ‘Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret,’ and the Star Wars Disney+ series "Obi-Wan."

Who is Mark Kerr?

Who is Mark Kerr, the former MMA fighter who Dwayne Johnson portrays in the upcoming A24 film, 'The Smashing Machine'? | Getty Images/A24

Mark Kerr, born on December 21, 1968, in Toledo, Ohio, is a former professional mixed martial artist (MMA) known for his imposing physical presence and dominant performances in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Standing at 6 feet 3 inches and weighing around 250 pounds during his prime, early on many predicted Kerr to be a force to be reckoned with in the world of MMA.

Kerr's journey into combat sports began in wrestling where he attended the University of Toledo, where he achieved considerable success as a collegiate wrestler. His accolades included being a two-time NCAA Division I All-American and a national runner-up. Kerr's wrestling prowess laid the foundation for his transition into mixed martial arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerr made his MMA debut in 1997 and quickly gained attention for his explosive style and powerful takedowns. He joined the Pride Fighting Championships in Japan, where he became a dominant force in the heavyweight division. Kerr's relentless ground-and-pound style, coupled with his wrestling background, made him a formidable opponent.

Kerr's career reached its peak in 1999 when he entered the Pride Grand Prix tournament, an iconic MMA event featuring elite fighters. Kerr showcased his skill set by defeating formidable opponents, including Enson Inoue and Igor Vovchanchyn, to claim the tournament championship. His success in Pride elevated him to superstar status in the MMA world.

Despite his initial success, Kerr faced challenges both inside and outside the cage. His undefeated streak came to an end in 2000 when he suffered a submission loss to Kazuyuki Fujita. Additionally, Kerr battled personal demons, including issues with substance abuse.

These struggles affected his career, and he experienced a decline in performance. Though he continued to compete in various MMA promotions, including the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), he struggled to regain the dominance he once displayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his retirement from professional MMA, Mark Kerr faced various personal challenges but has also become an advocate for mental health and substance abuse awareness. His journey, both in and out of the cage, serves as a compelling narrative within the broader story of MMA's evolution. His wrestling skills, coupled with raw power, made him a feared competitor.

Kerr's success in the Pride Grand Prix solidified his legacy as one of the premier heavyweights in the late 1990s.

Mark Kerr’s MMA win/loss record

Pro MMA Record: 15-11-0, 1 NC (Win-Loss-Draw)

Current Streak: 5 Losses

Last Fight: August 28, 2009 in M-1 (loss to Muhammed Lawal)

IMDB has listed that The Smashing Machine is set for release in UK cinemas on October 3.

Getty Images for Florence + the 🎤 Florence + The Machine UK tour 2026 – how to get tickets & VIP packages 🎶 £ 50.00 Buy now Buy now Florence + The Machine have announced their Everybody Scream Tour 2026, with huge arena shows lined up across the UK including London’s O2, Manchester Co-op Live, and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. Fans can register and prepare now via Ticketmaster 🎫 ahead of presales opening on 3 September and general on-sale from 5 September. For those wanting to take the experience up a notch, Seat Unique 💫 offers exclusive VIP hospitality packages. Expect premium seats, luxury dining, lounge access and five-star treatment while watching Florence Welch deliver her spellbinding live set. With demand expected to be sky-high, it pays to be ready – secure your place as soon as tickets go live. 👉 Check Ticketmaster for presale & on-sale dates or explore VIP with Seat Unique 🎟️✨