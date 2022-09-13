News you can trust since 1853
The Spirit of Woodstock stage show coming to Halifax later this month

Award-winning theatre company Something Underground are bringing their stage show, The Spirit of Woodstock, to Halifax this month.

By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 11:52 am
Photo: Something Underground
Photo: Something Underground

The two-hour show is about the incredible era that surrounded the free festival – the politics, the music, the moon landings, the civil rights movement, the adverts, the anti-war protesters, the women’s liberators, the drugs, the musicians and the personalities. In The Spirit of Woodstock, 65 of these characters appear in lightning-fast succession in a show imbued with the soundscape of the time.

The Woodstock Music Festival began on August 15, 1969, with 500,000 people turning up at a dairy farm in Bethel, New York, for the three-day music festival. Billed as “An Aquarian Experience: 3 Days of Peace and Music,” the epic event would later be known simply as Woodstock and become synonymous with the counterculture movement of the 1960s.The show is on at Square Chapel in Halifax on September 25, at 7.30pm. Tickets are available at www.squarechapel.co.uk/shows/the-spirit-of-woodstock/.

Photo: Something Underground
Photo: Something Underground

