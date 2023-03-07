This is what's on at Square Chapel, Halifax, from March 9

What's Love Got to Do With It is a cross cultural romance starring Emma Thompson

The programme is as follows:

The Son (15): Friday March 10 at noon; Saturday March 11 at 2.05pm; Monday March 13 at 4pm; Tuesday March 14 at 6.10pm and Thursday March 16 at 2.05pm

The Son is a drama in which a successful lawyer, with a new wife and infant child, agrees to his teenage son from a previous marriage living with him after his mother becomes concerned about his wayward behaviour.

Hugh Jackman stars.

2 Friday Night Live celebrates International Women's Day, Friday March 10, doors open at 7pm

Let’s come together and show support for our incredible women in music.

Ella Playford – well-established versatile musician from West Yorkshire. Her impeccable songwriting skills combine with a powerful voice and intricate guitar lines

Megan Hardaker – is a local singer with a golden voice. Drawing inspiration from the like of Joni Mitchell and Julia Jacklin

Molly Gaskell – is a singer and guitarist from Halifax who plays covers and originals.

Hayley’s Little Big Band – breathes life into classic jazz and blues numbers, celebrating such legends as Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday.

What’s Love Got to Do with It (12): Friday March 10 at 2.20pm; Saturday March 11 at noon; Sunday March 12 at 6.30pm; Monday March 13 at 6.30pm; Tuesday March 14 at 4pm; Wednesday March 15 and Thursday March 16 at noon

Rom com starring Emma Thompson whose daughter is unlucky in looking for love.

Halifax Symphony Orchestra – A Celebration of English Composers, Saturday March 11 at 7.30pm

The programme includes:

Little Suite #1 – Malcolm Arnold; Viola Concerto – Walton; Suite on English Folk Songs – Vaughan Williams and Enigma Variations – Elgar.

How To Be A Better Human, Saturday March 11 at 8pm

Performed by Chris Singleton, using PowerPoint comedy, poetry, autobiographical storytelling, original music by Reece Jacob and animation by Huckleberry Films to open conversations about grief, loss and mental health.

The Banshees of Inisherin (15): Sunday March 12 at 2pm; Thursday March 16 at 7.30pm

Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.

Brendan Gleeson stars.

Tár (15): Wednesday March 15 at 6.30pm

A fantastic Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár, a ground-breaking conductor with a major German Orchestra.

