“This venue is incredible. What a place!” said frontman Charlie Simpson as the British chart-toppers performed a sensational show at the Halifax landmark.

Their set included their classics ‘Crashed The Wedding’, ‘Who’s David’, ‘Thunderbirds Are Go’ and ‘You Said No’ along with ‘Air Hostess’, ‘Sleeping With The Light On’ and an encore of ‘Year 3000’.

North West indie rockers Muddy Elephant and rising indie stars Soap opened the night.

Live at The Piece Hall 2025 continues tonight with pop king Olly Murs, followed by The Script tomorrow night, Simple Minds on Monday and Rag ‘N’ Bone Man on Thursday.

And there are plenty more stars still to come this summer including Paul Heaton, Roger Daltrey, Supergrass, The Libertines, Smashing Pumpkins and Nile Rodgers and Chic.

Keep an eye on the Halifax Courier website for photos from all the shows and latest updates from the organisers.

For tickets, visit https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk/

All photos courtesy of Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall.

