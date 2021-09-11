Thousands enjoy Manic Street Preachers rocking Halifax at "epic" Piece Hall gig

The Manic Street Preachers at The Piece Hall in Halifax

The Welsh rockers played to a delighted, packed-out crowd at the latest in a series of huge-name concerts at the historic building.

Many have taken to social media to share their delight at discovering The Piece Hall for the first time and praising it as a concert venue.

Their thoughts were echoed by lead singer of the Manic Street Preachers, James Dean Bradfield, who described it as "one of Britain's best kept secrets" and asked: "Why haven't we been here before?"

Sea Power on stage, supporting Manic Street Preachers at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Comedian Jason Manford, who was performing at Square Chapel last night, filmed himself enjoying the Manics' final song, Design For Life, outside the Piece Hall as he left his show.

"Epic", "amazing" and "superb" were just some of the descriptions used by gig-goers to describe the night and there was plenty of admiration for The Piece Hall as a venue, with one person saying "I don't think there is a better outdoor outdoor gig venue in the country!".

There was also praise for the support acts Sea Power, Low Hummer and Adwaith.