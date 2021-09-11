Thousands enjoy Manic Street Preachers rocking Halifax at "epic" Piece Hall gig
The Manic Street Preachers went down a storm at Halifax's Piece Hall last night.
The Welsh rockers played to a delighted, packed-out crowd at the latest in a series of huge-name concerts at the historic building.
Many have taken to social media to share their delight at discovering The Piece Hall for the first time and praising it as a concert venue.
Their thoughts were echoed by lead singer of the Manic Street Preachers, James Dean Bradfield, who described it as "one of Britain's best kept secrets" and asked: "Why haven't we been here before?"
Comedian Jason Manford, who was performing at Square Chapel last night, filmed himself enjoying the Manics' final song, Design For Life, outside the Piece Hall as he left his show.
"Epic", "amazing" and "superb" were just some of the descriptions used by gig-goers to describe the night and there was plenty of admiration for The Piece Hall as a venue, with one person saying "I don't think there is a better outdoor outdoor gig venue in the country!".
There was also praise for the support acts Sea Power, Low Hummer and Adwaith.
The team at the Piece Hall are now preparing for the Kaiser Chiefs, who play tonight and tomorrow, with special guests The Sherlocks, Mystery Jets, The Big Moon and Apollo Junction.