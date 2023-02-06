Tickets selling fast for Halifax Light Operatic Society juniors' show at Playhouse

Halifax Light Operatic Society Juniors present Madagascar - a Musical Adventure JR at the Playhouse

The show is heading for a sell-out with a limited number of tickets available for each performance.

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, the hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound on to the Playhouse stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime.Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar – A Musical Adventure JR follows all of your favourite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York's Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends — Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo — have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them.

Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape — with the help of some prodigious penguins — to explore the world.Madagascar JR. is sure to have you groovin’ in your seats with no choice but to move It, move It.

The score includes It's Showtime, Wild and Free, Best Friends, Relax, Be Cool, Chill Out, Grand Central, Penguins' Sea Shanty, Welcome to Me, Steak, Living in Paradise, Foosa Hungry, The King of Madagascar, Together Forever and I Like to Move It.

Madagascar is an American computer-animated media franchise owned and produced by DreamWorks Animation.

The voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer and Jada Pinkett Smith are featured in the films.

It began with the 2005 film Madagascar, the 2008 sequel Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa and the third film Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted in 2012. A spin off film featuring the penguins, titled Penguins of Madagascar, was released in 2014.

A fourth film, Madagascar 4, was announced for 2018, but has since been removed from its schedule due to the studio's restructuring.

Madagascar- A Musical Adventure JR runs at the Halifax Playhouse from Wednesday February 15 to Saturday February 18, daily at 7.30pm and with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

The run of Halifax Thespian’s prodcution of Death Knell ends on Saturday.

“Like all the best thrillers there’s lots of twists and turns to keep the audience guessing right to the end,” said director Nick Turner.

“There’s tension and suspense, as well as darkly comic moments too. We have a talented cast. Alan Stockdill, plays the lead, Henry Roth, a playwright hoping to find his next ‘muse’, an actorplayed by Sam Brunelle.

Tickets for Madagascar – a Musical Adventure Jr are available at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/

