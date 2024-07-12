Tom Jones live: Everything you need to know about Tom Jones gig in Halifax at The Piece Hall tonight from door times to predicted set list
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
After wowing crowds at the historic venue in 2022, the music icon is back for what is sure to be an amazing show.
Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s gig.
What time are the doors open?
Doors open at 6pm for general admission, accessible and VIP balcony and Live at Lounge customers.
Last entry time is 8pm.
The Piece Hall has said there are three acts on the bill and music will start from 6.30pm.
Anyone with a health issue, specific need, frontline shift workers or those who are unavoidably delayed should email [email protected].
The event will finish by approximately 10.30pm.
What songs is Tom Jones likely to perform at his show at The Piece Hall in Halifax?
Looking at the star’s setlist for his gig at Bedford Park earlier this month, according to setlist.fm, he performed the following songs:
I'm Growing Old
Not Dark Yet
It's Not Unusual
What's New Pussycat?
The Windmills of Your Mind
Sex Bomb
Popstar
Green Grass of Home
One More Cup of Coffee
Across the Borderline
Talking Reality Television Blues
I Won't Crumble with You If You Fall
Tower of Song
Delilah
Lazarus Man
You Can Leave Your Hat On
If I Only Knew
Kiss
One Hell of a Life
Strange Things Happening Every Day
Johnny B Goode
Getting inside the gig
All tickets are mobile entry so your phone is your ticket.
There are metal security arches at East Gate, South Gate and West Gate.
If you have specific medical needs that requires you to avoid the metal gates, take along an applicable certification and an alternative method will be adopted.
Medical help
First aid points will be clearly signed throughout the site.
Are children allowed?
Under six’s are not be permitted at the event. Under 14’s must be accompanied by an adult.
Prams are not permitted.
What about the weather?
This is a standing outdoor evening concert and all concert-goers are advised to dress appropriately and be prepared if the ground is wet from rain in the days before the event.
Umbrellas are not allowed within the venue.
Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.
The show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.
Can I bring a chair?
No portable furniture – inflatable or otherwise – is permitted.
Can I take food and drink inside?
Visitors cannot bring food and drink into the venue but there are vendors inside.
Water bottles are not permitted. There will be free drinking water available at the bars for all customers.
If you have a medical condition, then a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.
Can I bring a bag?
Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted. Rucksacks are not permitted, regardless of their size.
Banned items
Several items are prohibited. These include umbrellas, perfume or aftershave, glass, alcohol, large cameras and recording equipment.
Any other item which may cause danger or disruption to the event or to other visitors, or any items which a performing artist, their management, or an organiser request are prohibited are also not allowed.
There are no storage facilities at the venue and the venue says it is not responsible for any prohibited items surrendered at entry.
Is the concert cashless?
All food concessions, plus Piece Hall-operated bars and the merchandise stall are cashless. The independent bars inside may accept cash.
Can I buy official merchandise at Tom Jones at The Piece Hall in Halifax?
Yes, if available, official merchandise will be available to purchase within the venue.
Readmittance policy
Once you leave the venue, you will not be allowed back in.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.