Jack Carroll was one of the contestants on ITV’s The Chase Celebrity Special.

The 24-year-old managed to beat the Chaser to win an impressive £8,000 for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

Jack is an ambassador for the charity, which supports children with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

His win comes ahead of his homecoming gig at Square Chapel Centre for the Arts in Halifax tomorrow night (Friday, November 4).

The show is part of a nationwide tour for the comedian, who shot to fame in 2013 when he was 14 and appeared on Britain’s Got Talent.

Jack’s new show – ‘Walking Funny’ – features his observations on life coping with Cerebral Palsy in the modern world.

For tickets and more information, visit the Square Chapel website at https://squarechapel.co.uk/shows/jack-carroll-walking-funny/