UB40s' Ali Campbell, Lord Ian Botham and a musicals sing-along - pick of events in Halifax in the coming week

Sing The Musicals is on at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Friday June 20

Sing-along with West End and Broadway show tunes, be hit for six by cricket legend Ian Botham and see some of the biggest acts from modern music – that’s the next week in Halifax.

UB40 ft. Ali Campbell plus Bitty Mclean, Reggae Roast Ft Mr Williamz, The Piece Hall, Halifax, Friday June 20, 6pm to 10.30pm

Fuelled by the unmistakable voice that propelled UB40 to more than 70 million record sales and 51 UK chart hits, Ali Campbell will bring his reggae magic back to the venue. Expect Red. Red Wine, Baby Come Back and Can’t Help Falling in Love.

Sing the Musicals, Friday June 20 at 7.30pm

The first national tour of some of the greatest musicals of all time, performed by a live band and character singers.

The show includes a giant screen with sing-along lyrics.

Join in songs from Mamma Mia, the Greatest Showman, Dirty Dancing, Les Mis, Phantom, Rocky Horror, Mary Poppins, Oliver! and We Will Rock You.

Tickets: 01422 351158 or https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/

An Evening with Lord Ian Botham, Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Wednesday June 25 at 7.30pm

Lord Ian Botham, the former England captain, was one of the most impactful all-rounders of his generation with 14 centuries and 383 wickets in a career that spanned more than15 years.

Through the 1980s, he was part of a golden generation of all-rounders in world cricket. The 1981 Ashes, which England won 3-1, have since come to be known as Botham’s Ashes for his starring performances with bat and ball.

In 2007, Botham was knighted for his services to cricket and to charity.

Prolific with both bat and ball, Ian Botham was the fastest to the double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets. He broke the World Record for most Test wickets, and finished his career with 5,200 runs and 383 wickets.

Join Lord Ian, as he discusses his amazing career, and everything in between.

Tickets: 01422 351158 or https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/

Dean Lewis, The Piece Hall, Halifax, Thursday June 26, from 6pm to 10.30pm

Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis has cultivated and captivated a huge global fanbase with more than seven million followers on social media and has toured the world, playing more than 400 shows and festivals.

Lewis’ third album The Epilogue is the latest instalment in an incredible body of work to date.

Lewis was welcomed into the ‘Spotify Billions’ club for his hit Be Alright which now has 5.5 billion streams. His first ever single, Waves has more than 2.2 billion streams and is certified 10 times Platinum in Australia, Gold in the USA, Platinum in the UK and Platinum+ in 14 other countries.

A Taste of Burlesque, Haligax Playhouse, Friday June 27 at 7.30pm

Step into a world of glamour, feathers, and tassels with A Taste of Burlesque – the dazzling new burlesque spectacular that’s taking the stage by storm

The modern extravaganza fuses the elegance of vintage burlesque with sultry dance, show-stopping vocals and contemporary flair.

Blending the glitz and glam of 1920s cabaret with modern creative choreography, it promises to be a visual feast guaranteed to captivate.

With fabulous costumes, unforgettable comedy, and a charismatic compere to guide you through the evening, this opulent showcase celebrates the art of seduction and showmanship.

The show contains adult content and themes.