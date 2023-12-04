Another big name has been added to the headliners for next summer’s gigs at Halifax’s Piece Hall – electronic music legends Underworld.

The electro innovators are heading to the beautiful venue and its open-air courtyard on Friday, June 28.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “The courtyard will be bouncing when we welcome these legends of electronic music next year.

“Their iconic anthems have had dancefloors moving right round the globe since the 1990s and there’ll be non-stop hands in air moments when they bring their huge sounds to our iconic venue.”

There are some huge names coming to Halifax for Live at The Piece Hall 2024

Having cemented their place in the 1990s underground techno scene, the group’s definitive breakthrough came in 1996 when their timeless anthem Born Slippy (Nuxx) became the soundtrack of a generation after it was featured in the film Trainspotting.

The success of that single catapulted the band – Rick Smith and Karl Hyde – from the underground into the heart of the mainstream.

Underworld have sold millions of albums, performed countless sold-out shows, provided scores to productions by Academy Award-winning directors Anthony Minghella and Danny Boyle, and provided the soundtrack for the opening ceremony to the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Underworld join Sheryl Crow, Tom Jones, Rick Astley, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Jess Glynne, Fatboy Slim, PJ Harvey, Tom Odell, Pixies, IDLES, Richard Ashcroft, McFly, Loyle Carner and Status Quo among the headliners for Live at The Piece Hall 2024.

Underworld are the latest act to be announced for Live at The Piece Hall 2024

And there are still more acts to be announced.

The Halifax show is co-promoted by The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor.

Tickets for the Underworld show go on sale at 10am on Friday, December 8 via ticketmaster.co.uk.