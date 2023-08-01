Veteran cricket commentator Henry 'Blowers' Blofeld is bowling into Halifax's Victoria Theatre

Cricket commentator and broadcaster Henry Blofeld will share tales from his career when he bowls into the Victoria Theatre ,Halifax

Known as Blowers to his fans, Henry will be reflecting on an etraordinary life in his show My Dear Old Things. There are tales of Johnners, Arlott and other larger-than-life characters in the box and on tour with England.

In the first half of his show Henry will recall memories from his journey to India in 2019 as part of the Real Marigold Hotel for the BBC.

Henry said “There are lots of behind-the-scenes stories that until now I have not been able to talk about as not long after they filmed it Covid hit and theatres closed.

“I had no audience to tell my stories to. A lot of very amusing things did happen so I am telling that story now.”

In the second half of the show, Henry will talk about his time with Test Match Special.

"It has become an iconic programme in that it’s unique. I don’t think there’s another sporting programme to touch it. It’s a mixture of humanity, laughter and a programme that brings so much of life to the airwaves and also tells what might be a good cricket story as well, depending on England’s fortunes at the time.

"The two people who made Test Match Special what it is are two very great broadcasters both sadly no longer with us, John Arlott and Brian Johnston. Their legacy must never be forgotten.

"There are some wonderfully amusing stories such as John Arlott’s description of the first streaker at Lords and then we’ve got Brian Johnston and the wonderful ‘leg over,’ moment at the Oval in 1991,”

One of Henry’s great gifts is to engage the cricket connoisseur and those who know nothing about the game alike with his personality, warmth and humour.

Backed by film and photographs on the big screen, My Dear Old Things, is a treat for the cricket connoisseur and an engaging evening for all.