Crosby's live set maintained the relationship with the youthful Lighthouse Band which had begun in 2016 as this irascible character regaled his audience in Port Chester, New York with gems both old and new.

​Sting (A&M)

“Ten Summoner’s Tales”

A&M celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of Sting’s fourth solo album with this newly expanded digital only version, including a string of fascinating bonus tracks.

​Fela Kuti (Partisan Records)

“Afrodisiac”

Vibrant 1973 album from the highly influential Nigerian musician and originator of Afrobeat, re-released as a limited edition in red, green and black coloured vinyl.

​David Crosby (BMG)

“Live at the Capitol Theatre”

The late lamented Mr.Crosby’s musical epitaph is a truly wondrous affair, reviving gems from the great man’s illustrious back catalogue such as “Guinnevere” and “Deja Vu.”

​David Kitt (Re-Warm)

“Idiot Check”

Ambitious and atmospheric fare from gifted Irish singer-songwriter Kitt, adding to the impressive body of work that he’s assembled since releasing his debut CD in 2000.

​Megson (EDJ Records)

“What Are We Trying To Say?”

This is an unusual concept album from folk duo Stu and Debbie Hanna, exploring the role of the media in the 21st century via arresting creations such as “Before I Know It.”

​Craig Gould (Self Released)

“Songs From The Campfire”

Distinctive and thought-provoking debut set from Tamworth born tunesmith Craig Gould, celebrating the singer-songwriter’s own journey of recovery from severe mental health problems.

​Howard Jones (Cherry Red)

“Live in Japan”

Nostalgic audio-visual package which was recorded during Jones’ creative heyday in the mid eighties, and included here are his live renditions of hits such as “What Is Love?” and “New Song.”

​Peach & Quiet (Peach & Quiet Music)

“Beautiful Thing”

Effortlessly melodic throwback to the golden era of Laurel Canyon soft rock in the early seventies, expertly produced by the great Steve Dawson, who also chips in on guitar.

​Matt Andersen (Sonic Records)

“The Big Bottle of Joy”

Compelling showcase for the talents of Canadian singer-songwriter Matt Andersen, which belnds elements of rock music, blues, Americana and gospel to excellent effect.

​Murray A Lightburn (Dangerbird Records)

“Once Upon A Time In Montreal”

Deeply personal solo album from the frontman of acclaimed Montreal outfit The Dears, jazzily channelling the spirit of early seventies luminaries such as Nick Drake and Al Green.

