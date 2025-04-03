Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The auction is also set to include VIP access to Alex James’ Big Feastival

War Child are once again undertaking their ‘Spring Clean.’

The auction looks to raise funds for children affected by conflicts across the world.

Some of the items on offer includes afternoon tea with Gillian Anderson and a stage outfit worn by Rachel Chinouriri.

Start saving up some extra cash throughout April, as War Child's Spring Clean auction is once again set to return offering an exceptional collection of exclusive memorabilia.

This year's auction features an impressive array of items, including a microphone used by Sade during the Soldier of Love sessions, handwritten lyrics to AURORA’s 'Through the Eyes of a Child,' and a custom stage outfit worn by Rachel Chinouriri on her 2024 UK tour.

The auction includes a VIP experience at Alex James's Big Feastival and Claudia Winkleman's favourite jumper. | War Child

Bidders can also vie for a signed script of Big Boys from Jack Rooke, Sam Ryder’s signature cardigan, and Claudia Winkleman’s favourite sweater from The Traitors.

For those seeking unique experiences, Gillian Anderson offers an afternoon tea meet-up, and Blur’s Alex James invites a winner to share a Britpop-themed drink in the VIP area at Big Feastival.

In its second year, War Child’s Spring Clean is more than an auction; it's a chance to explore rare artifacts from the entertainment industry. Contributors also include Pendulum, The Lumineers, Halestorm, Alex Kapranos, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Frank Turner, James Bay, and The Chemical Brothers, ensuring a diverse selection for music fans.

Charlotte Nimmo , War Child UK’s Fundraising Engagement Director, emphasizes the critical need for support: “With nearly 1 in 5 children worldwide living in conflict zones, the need for assistance is urgent. This auction provides a fun and impactful way for people to contribute.”

How can I bid for items in War Child’s Spring Clean auction?

Those looking to make a bid can do so by visiting the official home of the War Child Spring Clean auction from today until April 24 2025 - happy bidding!

Will you be making a bid on some of the items mentioned ahead of War Child’s Spring Clean auction going live? Let us know your thoughts on this story by leaving a comment down below.