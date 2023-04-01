Wax-Tree-Cast will open the show in front of more than 5,000 music fans when The Charlatans and Johnny Marr play at the historic venue on Saturday, August 26.

The Calderdale three-piece, who formed in mid-2020, consist of lead vocalist and bassist Oolagh Hodgson, James Newsome on drums and songwriter Blair Murray on lead guitar.

Championed by Chris Hawkins on BBC 6 Music - who said he “really fell for” the band after seeing them play live - Wax-Tree-Cast have also seen fierce support from John Kennedy’s X-Posure show on Radio X.

Wax-Tree-Cast are from Halifax

Having garnered a phenomenal reputation for their live shows, including playing Kendal Calling to supporting The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess, the trio are set to perform a string of dates this spring, including nationwide tour support with Steve Mason and with The Hold Steady in London.

Blair said: “We are over the moon to be supporting The Charlatans and Johnny Marr. The fact it’s in our home town Halifax makes it extra special!

“Tim Burgess has been amazing and he’s really supported Wax-Tree-Cast from the beginning.

"He invited us to play on his Tim Peaks stage at Liverpool Sound City, Kendal Calling and then added us to the bill at his solo show last year. Tim is great!

Johnny Marr

“It will be brilliant to catch up with Johnny Marr as I have worked with Johnny and his son Nile Marr previously. This show will definitely be one to remember!”

Last year’s Piece Hall gigs saw Halifax’s indie pop band Eevah support Duran Duran and Todmorden synth pop champions Working Men’s Club open for Primal Scream.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to secure some more homegrown talent in the shape of Halifax’s own Wax-Tree-Cast.

"This indie threesome are going places and I hope giving them the opportunity of this big stage will further boost their profile.

The Charlatans

"It’s part of our commitment to shine the spotlight on new and emerging local talent.”