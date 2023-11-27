Brighouse was filled with festive cheer at the weekend thanks to a busy Christmas market.

The two-day event saw more than 90 stalls set up across the town centre selling all sorts of gift ideas and festive goodies.

There were also funfair rides, musical entertainment, donkeys and the chance to see Father Christmas, who switched on the town’s Christmas lights in Thornton Square on Saturday afternoon.

Brighouse’s shops and restaurants got into the festive spirit too, dressing their windows and opening throughout the weekend.

Helen Holdsworth, project manager of Brighouse BID, said: “This weekend was a key start in the run up to Christmas with all the shops and businesses in town embracing the theme.”

The event included the launch of Brighouse BID’s Nutcracker Trail, which is running until January 2 and offers people the chance to search for 22 Christmas baubles hidden around the town.

Maps can be picked up from Brighouse BID on Bradford Road, Hartleys Bakers, Overgate Little Stars, Yorkshire Building Society, The Sweetest Thing, The Pottery Spot, The Richard Oastler, Blakeleys Fish and Chips and Leanne Taylor Hair.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

Richard Trimble and Bella Trimble, three, look for a sweet treat. Photo: Jim Fitton

Natasha Harper entertains the crowds Photo: Jim Fitton

Aislinn Laws, left, and Sian Richards on their No Way Crochet stall. Photo: Jim Fitton