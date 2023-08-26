It was another incredible night at The Piece Hall in Halifax as British electronic music icons took to the stage.

Orbital, Groove Armada and 808 State rocked the venue to its historic foundations last night (Friday).

The penultimate night of Live at The Piece Hall 2023 saw DJ sets from Groove Armada and 808 State brilliantly warmed-up a packed crowd before the Hartnoll brothers Phil and Paul - aka Orbital - took to the stage.

Their set was packed with tracks from their 30-year career including ‘Satan’, ‘Halcyon’, ‘Ringa Ringa’, ‘Dirty Rat’, ‘Belfast’, ‘Chime’ and ‘Lush’.

As the show came to a close, Paul Hartnoll told The Piece Hall crowd: "Halifax you’ve been amazing, what a venue you have here - long may it last!"

This summer’s huge series of concerts concludes tonight with The Charlatans, Johnny Marr and Halifax’s very own Wax-Tree-Cast.

