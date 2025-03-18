The Kendrick Lamar v Drake feud: is it the most heated in recent music history?

Apparently, you can. Musical feuds have a long history, sparking interest even among those not invested in the artists involved.

From rap queens clashing to legendary groups disbanding over business disputes, and even simple call-outs for attention, Spin Genie has analysed search trends to identify the 10 most searched—and thus, most heated—musical feuds.

Where does Kendrick and Drake place on this list after their recent, explosive jabs at one another, culminating in Kendrick’s Super Bowl performance , which some interpreted as a victory lap? Read on to find out where they place and how many searches took place.

The science part

To find the biggest rap beefs, Spin Genie counted how many times people searched for them online. They selected well-known feuds, tracked their respective search numbers, and ranked them accordingly

1 . Megan Thee Stallion v Nicki Minaj - 17,080 This feud was based around social media posts, and song lyrics. The two trade jabs that keep the fans guessing. Starting in 2022, this feud, with its back and forth social media posts, has yet to see a true conclusion. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Lil Kim v Nicki Minaj - 18,370 A battle for the crown: Lil Kim's accusations of imitation sparked a feud with Nicki Minaj, highlighting the competitive nature of female rap. Starting in 2010, this rivalry was about claiming the title of 'Queen of Rap'. The beef has simmered, but tensions remain. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Ice Cube v NWA - 23,370 A split that shook hip-hop: Ice Cube's departure from NWA led to diss tracks and bitter rivalries, shaping the future of gangsta rap. Beginning in 1989, this feud was over business differences and artistic direction. Later, some members reconciled, but the impact remained - and documented by the vitriolic No Vaseline. | Getty Images/Interscope Photo Sales

4 . Drake v Pusha T - 30,100 Pusha T's The Story of Adidon exposed secrets, escalating this beef to a personal level. This 2018 feud, intensified by personal revelations, was a brutal lyrical battle. The beef has cooled, but the effects are still felt. | Getty Images Photo Sales