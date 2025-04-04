Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rap video by a YouTube, TikTok and Instagram star was being filmed in a Sowerby Bridge today.

As shown in this video taken by Alexis McLeish, rapper Sav NDO was in Calderdale earlier.

He was spotted on Albert Road, where this video was filmed, and is also understood to have been in Halifax in the Shaw Hill area.

The rapper has nearly 8,000 subscribers on YouTube, more than 17,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 16,000 followers on TikTok.

He has videos on his Instagram profile tagged at various UK locations including one in Halifax on March 20.

His Spotify page attracts nearly 90,000 monthly listens.