Crowds enjoying one of last summer's shows at The Piece Hall. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor.

What's On: 11 of the acts Halifax most wants to see play at The Piece Hall next summer

Courier readers have been sharing on social media who they would most like to see play at The Piece Hall next summer.

By Sarah Fitton
37 minutes ago

The Piece Hall Trust and show promoters Cuffe and Taylor brought some massive names to Halifax last year including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, New Order, Duran Duran, Paloma Faith and Tom Jones.

Today (Monday) they started to announce 2023’s Live at The Piece Hall line-up, revealing the first act – The Lumineers.

Here are 11 of the performers on Courier readers’ wish list for the concerts.

Pulp were by far the most asked-for act (Getty Images)

2. What's On: 11 of the acts Halifax most wants to see play at The Piece Hall next summer

Madness were also high on people's list (Getty Images)

3. What's On: 11 of the acts Halifax most wants to see play at The Piece Hall next summer

Lewis Capaldi was a popular choice (Getty Images)

4. What's On: 11 of the acts Halifax most wants to see play at The Piece Hall next summer

Many would like to see George Ezra perform (Getty Images)

