There was plenty of festive foot-tapping at All Saints Church in Elland on Saturday during two festive shows by Elland Silver Band.

The Christmas Cracker sessions – one in the afternoon and one in the evening – included Christmas carols and music performed by the band’s youth, senior, starter, training, Hit It and community groups.

Elland Silver Band are one of the largest brass band organisations in the country, with more than 100 playing members ranging from beginners to semi-professionals.

For more information about joining or future shows, email [email protected] .

Photos by Lorne Campbell/Guzelian.

