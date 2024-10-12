There are lots of events taking place across Calderdale this October to get you in the spooky spirit, from craft sessions to keep the little ones entertained at Bankfield Museum, to haunted tours at Shibden Hall for those craving something a bit scarier.
Here are some of the Halloween events taking place across Calderdale this October. Photo: Jim Fitton/Tony Johnson/James Hardisty
Norwood Green Halloween Trail: Sunday, October 20 at 1pm. This event starts at the village hall and fancy dress is encouraged. See their Facebook page for more details. Photo: Jim Fitton
Hebden Bridge pumpkin trail: Free trail maps will be available from the town hall. A competition and additional activities will also be involved in the event. It takes places between 10am and 4pm on October 19 and 20. Photo: Jim Fitton
Ceramic pumpkin painting workshop: Taking place at Gordon Rigg in Todmorden, this Halloween-themed event is geared towards adults. More information about how to book can be found on the Gordon Rigg website. Photo: Jim Fitton
