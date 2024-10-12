What’s on: 9 spooky events taking place in October across Calderdale this Halloween, including pumpkin picking, crafts and tours

By Catherine Gannon
Published 12th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
For those wanting to make the most of the spooky season, here are nine events taking place near Halifax, Ripponden, Hebden Bridge and across Calderdale to keep the whole family entertained, from Halloween crafts to pumpkin picking and more.

There are lots of events taking place across Calderdale this October to get you in the spooky spirit, from craft sessions to keep the little ones entertained at Bankfield Museum, to haunted tours at Shibden Hall for those craving something a bit scarier.

Click through our gallery of images to discover some events to get involved with in the build up to Halloween.

Check individual websites for further information and booking details.

Here are some of the Halloween events taking place across Calderdale this October.

1. Halloween events in Calderdale this October

Here are some of the Halloween events taking place across Calderdale this October. Photo: Jim Fitton/Tony Johnson/James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Norwood Green Halloween Trail: Sunday, October 20 at 1pm. This event starts at the village hall and fancy dress is encouraged. See their Facebook page for more details.

2. Halloween events in Calderdale this October

Norwood Green Halloween Trail: Sunday, October 20 at 1pm. This event starts at the village hall and fancy dress is encouraged. See their Facebook page for more details. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Hebden Bridge pumpkin trail: Free trail maps will be available from the town hall. A competition and additional activities will also be involved in the event. It takes places between 10am and 4pm on October 19 and 20.

3. Halloween events in Calderdale this October

Hebden Bridge pumpkin trail: Free trail maps will be available from the town hall. A competition and additional activities will also be involved in the event. It takes places between 10am and 4pm on October 19 and 20. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Ceramic pumpkin painting workshop: Taking place at Gordon Rigg in Todmorden, this Halloween-themed event is geared towards adults. More information about how to book can be found on the Gordon Rigg website.

4. Halloween events in Calderdale this October

Ceramic pumpkin painting workshop: Taking place at Gordon Rigg in Todmorden, this Halloween-themed event is geared towards adults. More information about how to book can be found on the Gordon Rigg website. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CalderdaleHebden BridgeHalifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice