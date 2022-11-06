News you can trust since 1853
Paul Weller at The Piece Hall in Halifax. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust

What's On: Flashback to when Tom Jones, Paul Weller, Paloma Faith, Duran Duran and more played Halifax's Piece Hall

With the first name for next summer’s Piece Hall gigs expected to be revealed tomorrow (Monday), we have taken a look back at some of the huge names who played this year.

By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago

There was a buzz about the whole of Halifax and the rest of Calderdale throughout the historic venue’s series of gigs, which saw close to 60,000 people enjoying the shows.

Some of the biggest names in music performed, including Tom Jones, Duran Duran, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Paul Weller and Paloma Faith.

The historic venue has now well and truly earned its place on the UK’s live music map, and Live At The Piece Hall co-promoters The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor say they are hoping to expand the concert series further in 2023.

All photos courtesy of Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust.

Crowds enjoying Paul Weller at The Piece Hall in Halifax. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust

Paul Weller at The Piece Hall in Halifax. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust

Tom Jones at The Piece Hall. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust

Crowds enjoying Tom Jones at The Piece Hall. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust

