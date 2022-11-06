There was a buzz about the whole of Halifax and the rest of Calderdale throughout the historic venue’s series of gigs, which saw close to 60,000 people enjoying the shows.

Some of the biggest names in music performed, including Tom Jones, Duran Duran, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Paul Weller and Paloma Faith.

The historic venue has now well and truly earned its place on the UK’s live music map, and Live At The Piece Hall co-promoters The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor say they are hoping to expand the concert series further in 2023.

All photos courtesy of Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust.

