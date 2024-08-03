What's on in Calderdale: Daytime festival in Brighouse next month to celebrate the sounds of the nineties and noughties

By Tom Scargill
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 19:00 BST
A daytime festival will take place in Brighouse on Sunday, August 25 featuring the sounds of the nineties and noughties.

The Our House Nineties and Naughties Fest is an adult daytime event celebrating the epic sounds of the era with two stages of Old Skool House and Indie tribute bands.

Most Popular

    "I'm super excited to deliver this event,” said organiser Dale Castell.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    "It’s something I’ve been wanting to create for a while now.

    Organiser Dale Castellplaceholder image
    Organiser Dale Castell

    "There is a huge appetite in Calderdale for both house music and indie rock, and this unique event ticks both boxes with over 1,000 people expected to attend.

    "Brighouse Town FC is the perfect venue with its fantastic open air event space."

    On the house stage, special guests include the Hacienda legend Graeme Park along with a live PA from Livin’ Joy, plus support from a stellar line up including Dale Castell, Rob Tissera, Pete Monsoon, Marc Leaf and John Marshall.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    On the indie stage, there will be tribute acts including The Complete Stone Roses, Definitely Oasis and Happy Mondaze with support from Ben Bottomley playing an Indie DJ set.

    The event runs from 12pm to 9pm. Tickets are available via Skiddle.

    Related topics:BrighouseCalderdaleTickets
    News you can trust since 1853
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice