A daytime festival will take place in Brighouse on Sunday, August 25 featuring the sounds of the nineties and noughties.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Our House Nineties and Naughties Fest is an adult daytime event celebrating the epic sounds of the era with two stages of Old Skool House and Indie tribute bands.

Most Popular

"I'm super excited to deliver this event,” said organiser Dale Castell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s something I’ve been wanting to create for a while now.

Organiser Dale Castell

"There is a huge appetite in Calderdale for both house music and indie rock, and this unique event ticks both boxes with over 1,000 people expected to attend.

"Brighouse Town FC is the perfect venue with its fantastic open air event space."

On the house stage, special guests include the Hacienda legend Graeme Park along with a live PA from Livin’ Joy, plus support from a stellar line up including Dale Castell, Rob Tissera, Pete Monsoon, Marc Leaf and John Marshall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the indie stage, there will be tribute acts including The Complete Stone Roses, Definitely Oasis and Happy Mondaze with support from Ben Bottomley playing an Indie DJ set.

The event runs from 12pm to 9pm. Tickets are available via Skiddle.