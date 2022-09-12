What's on in Calderdale: Frontman of hit 90s band coming to Hebden Bridge

Singer and song-writer Chris Helme, who used to perform with The Seahorses, is now producing acclaimed folk-infused tracks as a solo artist.

His enviable back catalogue includes Britpop classics such as ‘Love is the Law’ and ‘Blinded by the Sun’ from his time with John Squires’ post-Stone Roses band.

His solo album ‘The Rookery’ drew critical praise on release and his long-awaited, forthcoming album builds on this tone.

Chris Helme

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He performs at Hebden Bride Trades Club, on Holme Street in Hebden Bridge town centre, on Wednesday (September 14), with support provided by Kirk McElhinney.

Tickets are £15 in advance via seetickets.com. Doors are at 8pm.