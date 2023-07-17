What's on in Halifax: Free family music festival will see Halifax music heroes perform on same stage that hosted George Ezra and Madness
In The Yard on Saturday, July 29, will include performances by The Hazy Janes and State of Error on the same stage that has already hosted Madness, George Ezra and James this summer.
There will also be family activities to enjoy as well as glitter and face painting to complete the festival vibe.
Food and drink will be available from food trucks and all usual Piece Hall outlets.
The full line-up is:
Conor Joy
Todd Wilson
Grooveology
Marbellas
Bellaruse
Northbound and Down
Hazy Janes
Loud Liars
Bravado Cartel
State of Error
Stonebow
Brigantes
This summer’s Live at The Piece Hall continues on Saturday, August 15 when rap rock icons Limp Bizkit will perform.
boygenius play two dates – August 22 and 23 – and there will then be shows by Orbital and The Charlatans and Johnny Marr.