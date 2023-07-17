News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

What's on in Halifax: Free family music festival will see Halifax music heroes perform on same stage that hosted George Ezra and Madness

Some of Calderdale’s top talent will be taking part in a free family music festival at Halifax’s Piece Hall.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

In The Yard on Saturday, July 29, will include performances by The Hazy Janes and State of Error on the same stage that has already hosted Madness, George Ezra and James this summer.

There will also be family activities to enjoy as well as glitter and face painting to complete the festival vibe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Food and drink will be available from food trucks and all usual Piece Hall outlets.

The Hazy Janes are among the bands playing at free music festival at The Piece Hall in HalifaxThe Hazy Janes are among the bands playing at free music festival at The Piece Hall in Halifax
The Hazy Janes are among the bands playing at free music festival at The Piece Hall in Halifax
Most Popular

    The full line-up is:

    Conor Joy

    Todd Wilson

    Grooveology

    Marbellas

    Bellaruse

    Northbound and Down

    Hazy Janes

    Loud Liars

    Bravado Cartel

    State of Error

    Stonebow

    Brigantes

    This summer’s Live at The Piece Hall continues on Saturday, August 15 when rap rock icons Limp Bizkit will perform.

    boygenius play two dates – August 22 and 23 – and there will then be shows by Orbital and The Charlatans and Johnny Marr.

    Related topics:HalifaxCalderdaleFood