In The Yard on Saturday, July 29, will include performances by The Hazy Janes and State of Error on the same stage that has already hosted Madness, George Ezra and James this summer.

There will also be family activities to enjoy as well as glitter and face painting to complete the festival vibe.

Food and drink will be available from food trucks and all usual Piece Hall outlets.

The Hazy Janes are among the bands playing at free music festival at The Piece Hall in Halifax

The full line-up is:

Conor Joy

Todd Wilson

Grooveology

Marbellas

Bellaruse

Northbound and Down

Hazy Janes

Loud Liars

Bravado Cartel

State of Error

Stonebow

Brigantes

This summer’s Live at The Piece Hall continues on Saturday, August 15 when rap rock icons Limp Bizkit will perform.