What’s On: Paradox Orchestra to bring sell-out Pink Floyd tribute concert to Hope Baptist Church in Hebden Bridge in February
and live on Freeview channel 276
The string orchestral tribute concert, performed by Paradox Orchestra, will take place at Hope Baptist Church on Sunday February 18 at 7.30pm and will celebrate 50 years of Pink Floyd’s music.
Paradox Orchestra describes the “divine string instrumentation” as bringing UK audiences a “completely new perspective of this forever-touching music”.
The concert, which has seen sell-out audiences in Manchester and Leeds, will involve two 45 minutes sets of Pink Floyd arrangements by candlelight, with an opportunity for drinks in the interval.
The ensemble was set up before the pandemic by Leeds Conservatoire graduate Michael Sluman, who also studied a PhD in bass oboe at the Royal Academy of Music.
He said the inclusive group, made up of around 40 young musicians, identifies as approximately 60 percent LGBTQ+ and prides itself on a diverse line-up which has so far been predominantly female.
The group defines itself as a “leading 21st century orchestra made up of the finest professional musicians in Yorkshire”, with many being graduates of Leeds Conservatoire.
As well as their Pink Floyd Tribute production, Paradox Orchestra also offers RnB Classics, Pride Classical, Angie’s Disco Orchestra, Ibiza Classical and Drum N Bass Symphony.
With links to Leeds as well as Hope Baptist Church, Paradox Orchestra has formed partnerships with Huddersfield Town Hall, Halifax Minster and Sheffield Cathedral where they have events planned for the future.
For tickets visit Eventbrite and for more information visit the Paradox Orchestra’s website.
Hope Baptist Church can be found at New Road, Hebden Bridge, HX7 8AD.