Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The string orchestral tribute concert, performed by Paradox Orchestra, will take place at Hope Baptist Church on Sunday February 18 at 7.30pm and will celebrate 50 years of Pink Floyd’s music.

Paradox Orchestra describes the “divine string instrumentation” as bringing UK audiences a “completely new perspective of this forever-touching music”.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paradox Orchestra is bringing their Pink Floyd tribute concert to Hebden Bridge's Hope Baptist Church on February 18. The group has seen sell-out audiences across the UK and is made up of talented young musicians with links to the Yorkshire area.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concert, which has seen sell-out audiences in Manchester and Leeds, will involve two 45 minutes sets of Pink Floyd arrangements by candlelight, with an opportunity for drinks in the interval.

The ensemble was set up before the pandemic by Leeds Conservatoire graduate Michael Sluman, who also studied a PhD in bass oboe at the Royal Academy of Music.

He said the inclusive group, made up of around 40 young musicians, identifies as approximately 60 percent LGBTQ+ and prides itself on a diverse line-up which has so far been predominantly female.

The group defines itself as a “leading 21st century orchestra made up of the finest professional musicians in Yorkshire”, with many being graduates of Leeds Conservatoire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as their Pink Floyd Tribute production, Paradox Orchestra also offers RnB Classics, Pride Classical, Angie’s Disco Orchestra, Ibiza Classical and Drum N Bass Symphony.

With links to Leeds as well as Hope Baptist Church, Paradox Orchestra has formed partnerships with Huddersfield Town Hall, Halifax Minster and Sheffield Cathedral where they have events planned for the future.

For tickets visit Eventbrite and for more information visit the Paradox Orchestra’s website.