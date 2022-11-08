American rock band The War On Drugs are bringing their eagerly awaited 2023 European Tour to the town on Wednesday, July 21.

The Halifax date will be one of just four UK dates for the Grammy Award-winners in 2023.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “What an honour to be added to the European tour of this huge band.

Crowds enjoying on of last summer's gigs at The Piece Hall. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall Trust

"Like their awards and accolades, their fan base just keeps growing and growing and I’m incredibly proud that we’re able to bring them to Yorkshire to perform in our iconic venue.

“Their epic, sonic soundscapes are going to be even more special with the stunning backdrop provided by our unique and picturesque heritage site.”

Formed in Philadelphia in 2005, the band have built legions of devoted fans around the world thanks to five studio albums and stunning live shows.

The New Yorker crowned them “the best American rock band of this decade” and frontman Adam Granduciel “rock’s next torchbearer” on the release of their 2017 album, ‘A Deeper Understanding’, for which they won the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album and were nominated for a BRIT Award for International Group of the Year.

The War on Drugs

Their live show is expected to include the likes of ‘Under The Pressure’, ‘Red Eyes’, ‘Burning’, ‘Thinking of a Place’, ‘Pain’, ‘Victim’, ‘In Chains’ and ‘An Ocean in Between the Waves’.

The War On Drugs join The Lumineers among the first headliners announced for Live At The Piece Hall 2023.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday (November 11) via ticketmaster.co.uk.