What’s on: Todmorden’s Queer Variety Cabaret to return this December following summer success
The Christmas event – ‘As Camp as Christmas’ – is set to feature a fabulous line-up of acts showcasing local talent, delivered by LGBTQ+ performers and allies.
The cabaret will take place on Saturday, December 6, from 7:30pm, at Tod College.
The cabarets have been going from strength to strength, with the December event set to be the Tod QVC group’s third show, following a successful inaugural performance in November 2024 and another which took place last June.
The most recent event was opened by Todmorden’s town crier, Antony Law, who wore a specially-made black and gold coat and tricorne hat with spectacular feathers.
Audience members enjoyed a candle-lit night of music, comedy, poetry and dancing performances.
These included a belly-dancing act by Mindy, drag queen appearance by Valeeda Mop, and spoken-word performance by Caz.
Sue Wardell, part of the Tod QVC group, previously told the Courier she set up the event to give artists based in Todmorden and the Calder Valley the opportunity to perform, as well as to showcase the new sound system and improved acoustics in the main hall at Tod College, which resulted from an investment from the Todmorden Town Deal.
The cabaret is open to over 18s only, and tickets are available from Todmorden Information Centre or on TicketSource.
Further ticket information is available on the Tod QVC Facebook page.
Tod College can be found on Burnley Road, Todmorden, OL14 7BX.