Who is playing at The Piece Hall next summer? Organisers getting ready to announce next big stars coming to Halifax
The first acts for next year’s Live at The Piece Hall are expected to be revealed any day now.
The Piece Hall has posted on social media this morning “Standby”.
Announcements for last year’s acts began last November, but with more shows planned for 2024, it is understood that next year’s performers could be announced earlier.
The summer concerts are organised by Cuffe and Taylor - the promoters who brought Britney Spears, Lewis Capaldi, Duran Duran and Kylie to Scarborough – and The Piece Hall Trust.
Last year saw the likes of George Ezra, James, Madness, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age and Sting playing to thousands of delighted fans at the beautiful and historic Halifax venue.
