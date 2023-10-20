News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Who is playing at The Piece Hall next summer? Organisers getting ready to announce next big stars coming to Halifax

Organisers are preparing to announce which huge stars will be playing at The Piece Hall next summer.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The first acts for next year’s Live at The Piece Hall are expected to be revealed any day now.

The Piece Hall has posted on social media this morning “Standby”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Announcements for last year’s acts began last November, but with more shows planned for 2024, it is understood that next year’s performers could be announced earlier.

Most Popular
    George Ezra at The Piece Hall last yearGeorge Ezra at The Piece Hall last year
    George Ezra at The Piece Hall last year

    The summer concerts are organised by Cuffe and Taylor - the promoters who brought Britney Spears, Lewis Capaldi, Duran Duran and Kylie to Scarborough – and The Piece Hall Trust.

    Last year saw the likes of George Ezra, James, Madness, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age and Sting playing to thousands of delighted fans at the beautiful and historic Halifax venue.

    For all the latest updates on The Piece Hall gigs, keep an eye on the Halifax Courier’s website.

    Related topics:OrganisersBritney SpearsDuran DuranLewis Capaldi