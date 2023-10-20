Who is playing at The Piece Hall next summer? Organisers getting ready to announce next big stars coming to Halifax

Organisers are preparing to announce which huge stars will be playing at The Piece Hall next summer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first acts for next year’s Live at The Piece Hall are expected to be revealed any day now.

The Piece Hall has posted on social media this morning “Standby”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announcements for last year’s acts began last November, but with more shows planned for 2024, it is understood that next year’s performers could be announced earlier.

Most Popular

George Ezra at The Piece Hall last year

The summer concerts are organised by Cuffe and Taylor - the promoters who brought Britney Spears, Lewis Capaldi, Duran Duran and Kylie to Scarborough – and The Piece Hall Trust.

Last year saw the likes of George Ezra, James, Madness, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age and Sting playing to thousands of delighted fans at the beautiful and historic Halifax venue.