Another name has been added to the bill for next year’s Piece Hall shows.

Progressive rock titans Opeth will perform in the Halifax venue’s stunning open-air courtyard on Saturday, August 1.

The show is part of the Swedish rock legends’ Last Will & Testament world tour and is their only UK date in 2026.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be broadening the spectrum of acts we’re bringing to Calderdale next summer.

“Famed for their incredible sound and powerful performances, our iconic courtyard will be the perfect backdrop for what’s set to be a spectacular show.”

Opeth join Ethel Cain, The K’s and David Gray among the first headliners to be announced for Live at The Piece Hall 2026.

The announcements come hot-on-the-heels of another record-breaking year at The Piece Hall in 2025.

Tickets for Opeth go on general sale at 10am on Friday, October 10 via thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk .