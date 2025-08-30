Organisers of the huge summer Piece Hall gigs say they “can’t wait” to start revealing who will play at next year’s shows.

The final gig of this year’s series may only have been last night but the first of 2026’s act accouncements is expected next week.

This year’s concerts have smashed the Halifax venue’s box office records for a fourth year running, selling a staggering 185,000 tickets.

The 36 shows saw some of the biggest names in music come to the town, including Simple Minds, The Smashing Pumpkins, Texas, James, Paul Heaton, Anastacia, Leon Bridges, Deftones and Gary Barlow.

This year's Piece Hall shows have broken box office records

Co-promoters The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor have confirmed plans for next year’s series are well underway – with the first 2026 headliner set to be announced next week.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “Pop superstars, dance icons, rock legends and cutting-edge cool – TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025 has really had it all!

“It’s been a truly amazing season with so many incredible performances but for me the best thing about the series is the thousands of magical moments we create for so many people – the audience members, the artists but also the many young people who’ve had life changing work experience opportunities.

“Our courtyard has an energy like nowhere else and I’m so very proud of the entire team who make it happen and grateful to everyone who chooses to watch a show in this iconic venue.

More huge names are expected in Halifax next year

“I’m not sure how we’re going to top it next year but trust me, we’re going to give it a good go, and I can’t wait to start sharing the news of more phenomenal artists heading to what’s fast becoming the musical epicentre of the North.”

Peter Taylor, co-founder of Cuffe and Taylor, confirmed plans were “well advanced” to stage more than 30 headline shows at The Piece Hall next summer.

"We are proud to programme the series and have delivered 36 amazing shows this year, more than any other outdoor concert series of this size in the UK,” he said.

The shows have brought thousands of people to Halifax

“I’m delighted to confirm plans for 2026 are well advanced. We pride ourselves on producing a diverse programme and there are many exciting announcements to come!

“The reputation of The Piece Hall as a globally important live music venue continues to go from strength to strength. This incredibly special venue is now firmly on the radar of artists and agents around the world.

“Every artist and touring party that comes here is completely blown away by The Piece Hall and the energy Halifax audiences create. It’s a truly unique place."

Among the 2025 artists full of praise for The Piece Hall was American superstar Anastacia who said “I love it... I need to come back, like tomorrow!”

British pop icon Gary Barlow described the venue as “incredible”, adding “please, please let us come back and play here again!”

Australian chart-topper Dean Lewis said The Piece Hall was “beautiful” and the audience was “the loudest UK crowd I’ve ever played to”.

And rock legend Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme said: “This is an incredible venue – probably the most beautiful we’ve played.”