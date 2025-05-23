Will Mellor and Ralf Little hit the road with November Nonsense: Two Pints Podcast Live tour.

Following two sell-out tours of their Two Pints podcast Will Mellor and Ralf Little are hitting the road again with their laugh-out-loud banter for the new November Nonsense: Two Pints Podcast Live tour.

Including a date at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, the tour will visit 12 venues.

Most recently seen on TV screens together sharing their comedic adventures in Will and Ralf Should Know Better, the pair continue to entertain the nation weekly with their antics and infectious wit in their Two Pints podcast.

Now they are bringing that uproarious comedy to theatres for a third time.

Ralf said: “We absolutely love going on tour, being on stage is such a buzz and with the crowd we have a right laugh, November can’t come soon enough.”

Will, who also starred in the award-winning Mr Bates vs the Post Office, said “Me and Ralf live on stage again, what could possibly go wrong?

“We absolutely love doing our live show and we just want everyone to come along, get involved and hopefully have a great time! Bring on November.”

November Nonsense is presented by Formidable and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

For almost the whole decade of “the noughties”, Will Mellor and Ralf Little defined the voice of a generation in the hit BBC show Two Pints of Lager & a Packet of Crisps”

A decade later the boys reunited and launched The Two Pints podcast in May 2020, which is now into its fifth series. Enjoying the kind of banter that only true friends can have, Will and Ralf chat to each other, to fellow celebs and to guests with fascinating stories to tell … all over two pints, (or sometimes a cup of tea).

Their show is on at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Wednesday November 19 at 7.30pm.

Tickets: 01422 351158 and https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on